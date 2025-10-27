Who is Nathan Griffin? GoFundMe raises over $21000 as Chicago Laugh Factory Night manager arrest video goes viral

Nathan Griffin, night manager at Laugh Factory: Chicago, was detained by feds for allegedly intervening in an immigration operation (Image via Facebook/Nathan Griffin)

Federal agents detained a person named Nathan Griffin for allegedly intervening during an immigration operation in Chicago on Friday, October 24, NBC reported.

A video of feds apprehending the man also went viral on social media, with many internet users sharing it across different platforms. The trending video was originally shot and posted by Griffin’s sister, Cassondra Plybon (@crplybon), on Instagram. She captioned the detainment footage:

“This is my brother and the world needs to know what’s going on. Spread the news. Chicago.”

Cassondra is heard breaking into tears while screaming. Her and Nathan’s mother, Elaine, is seen protesting the arrest and is seen getting tackled down. After the feds cuffed the arrestee, he slams a bystanding police officer:

“Officer, if you’re letting this happen, you’re just as much the f***ing problem. Where am I going?”

Nathan Griffin, aka Nate, has been identified as the night manager of Laugh Factory, located in the Lake View East neighborhood of Chicago. His Facebook profile says that the detainee hails from Bedford, Texas, and is an alumnus of Hurst-based L.D. Bell High School.

According to LinkedIn, Nate was employed by Walmart and TodayTix Group, among other employers. He joined Laugh Factory: Chicago in 2022 and got promoted to a night manager’s position in August 2024.

A Border Patrol spokesperson stated that Griffin was detained trying to “impede and obstruct federal officers. The representative reportedly said (via NBC):

“The individual was immediately detained and turned over to the FBI for investigation.”

Following Nate’s detainment, his family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his legal fees. The fundraiser has garnered the community’s attention and received hundreds of donations.

Nathan Griffin's GoFundMe raises over $21,000, as the Chicago Laugh Factory’s family speaks up

After Border Patrol officers detained Nate on Friday, his brother-in-law, Tom Pinney, created a fundraiser to support him. The GoFundMe organizer recounted what transpired on Friday and wrote:

“My brother in law Nathan was detained by border patrol officers today in Chicago, despite the fact that he is a natural-born American citizen. After being arrested and hidden throughout the system, he finally resurfaced about 4 hours after his detainment in FBI custody awaiting a hearing for a federal assault charge which could carry 8 years in prison if convicted.”

Within three days of its launch, the GoFundMe campaign has received over 550 donations, totaling more than $21,000. Amid the overwhelming support for the Laugh Factory manager, his mother also released a video.

Elaine Plybon (@eplybon) addressed the incident and described his son’s detainment as kidnapping,

“I was in Chicago, visiting my son, and he was kidnapped by Border Patrol in front of my eyes. I can’t go into details about what happened, but I have decided that I’m going to talk about how I feel.”

Expressing her mental state, Elaine remarked that “time has stood still for me.” She continued:

“Everyday I wake up and it’s Friday. And when I think about going out of the door, I’m still with Nathan. When I think about going out of the door in the morning I don’t want to, ‘cause I don’t want to encounter the SUV, the screams, the crying, and the horrific things that I saw before I was pulled into the fray, when somebody tried to kidnap my son.”

Elaine recounted:

“Then, my hands start hurting as if a reminder that it’s already done. So, then I hide in the apartment, reliving Friday. Over and over again. And every time I hear a shout from the street below or somebody’s raising voice, I’m afraid. ‘Is it happening again?’ Tomorrow I will wake up and think it’s Friday.”

Cassondra Plybon, Nathan Griffin’s sister, also spoke about the incident in another Instagram clip and said:

“On October 24th, my brother was taken by Border Control. I was on vacation with my mom on a girls trip, and, right before our eyes, he was taken.”

Plybon recalled a quote while talking about her brother’s activism:

“When I was a child, I heard a quote and it said, ‘If not us, who? If not now, when?’ And that is now. And that’s all I have to say. ‘It’s now.’”

Cassondra shared:

“We have gone through so much in the last 48 hours. I have a concussion from falling, just trying to get back to my mom, after everything that happened.”

She mentioned the GoFundMe page created for Nathan and urged everyone to support and share the fundraiser. Cassondra also encouraged the viewers to raise their voices.