Renowned drag queen Pattie Gonia raises $1M for charity after hiking 100 miles to San Francisco in full drag

Drag queen and environmentalist Pattie Gonia attends the 2025 Out100 Celebration at Nya Studios on November 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Drag queen and activist Pattie Gonia just completed her 100-mile trek for charity. Pattie trekked in her full drag hair and makeup, completing the 100-mile journey from Point Reyes National Seashore to San Francisco on the afternoon of December 5, as per The Guardian. The initiative raised $1 million for eight non-profit organizations through GoFundMe, which are geared towards making the outdoors more “equitable,” as per the news outlet.

At the completion of her journey, Pattie took to Instagram to celebrate her unique victory. While expressing gratitude for her supporters, the well-known drag queen wrote,

“34,700 individual donations with an average donation size of $30. that is insane. don’t let anyone ever tell you that you can’t make a difference. each of our 8 outdoor non profits are receiving $145,986 because of you. that is game changing money to them especially during a time when most every outdoor brand and our government is pulling funding.”

Pattie Gonia also emphasized how fulfilling the 100-mile trek for charity was for her

Pattie Gonia reflected on her life while celebrating the completion of her 100-mile trek and looked back on the moment when she decided to take up drag attire. While comparing the moment she decided to go for the intense trek in full drag with her decision to start being Pattie, she wrote,

“When I started being Pattie, everyone told me I was crazy. When I told people, I wanted to do this fundraiser people laughed in my face. 7 years later & I hope I can be a little bit of proof to you that combining who you are and what you’re good at to fight for the change you want to see in the world works. And if people laugh in your face or doubt your crazy idea, you’re likely on the right path.”

She also thanked her community for supporting her through various moments in her life. While crediting her fans and well-wishers with ‘changing her life,’ she added,

“Whether you’re new here or have been here since the beginning you’ve changed my life and you’re changing others and I’m grateful you’re here. The devil works hard but we work harder…onward and towards a better future.”

Pattie had her goal of raising $1 million clear from the beginning of her trek. When she began her trek, Pattie explained that she would be wearing full drag every day. In an Instagram video, Pattie said,

“My name is Pattie Gonia and I'm backpacking 100 miles in drag to try to raise $1,000,000 for 8 outdoor nonprofits. Right now, I am a 100 miles north of San Francisco, and I’m going to take all week to fundraise and backpack all the way down the coast, getting in drag every single day, setting up camp every single night, crossing the Golden Gate Bridge and into my final show of the year, that is, if I can make it in time.”

During her trek, Pattie also shared why she was excited to support charities that enrich outdoor experiences for everyone. Alongside a video explaining her passion for the outdoors, Pattie wrote,

“What a privilege it was to grow up with outdoor experiences - I want the same thing for every kid, especially queer, BIPOC and low income kids. The orgs we’re fundraising for do just that.”

Pattie is well-known for making statements on the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people. As per The Guardian, the drag queen made headlines when she led a demonstration, which ended with LGBTQ+ people hanging a trans pride flag on El Capitan at Yosemite National Park.