Did a faulty chair injure a passenger onboard? Princess Cruise Lines lawsuit explained

Princess Cruise Lines' ship MV Regal Princess lies beside the Forth Bridge as the cruising season around the UK gets into full swing, on May 17, 2023 in North Queensferry, Scotland. (Photo by Ken Jack/Getty Images)

Princess Cruise Lines is facing a lawsuit from a passenger who claims she suffered significant injuries after a chair collapsed beneath her during a January 2025 voyage. According to the complaint, filed by Marie Cassano, the incident occurred while she was seated in the theater onboard the ship to watch a show.

Cassano alleges that her “seat suddenly came apart and collapsed, causing her severe and permanent injuries.”

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ filing had a photo of the chair that was causing the problem, with the chair's backrest detached from the bottom, the broken part lying on the ground, and the upper portion taped with a yellow caution strip.

Cassano maintains that Princess Cruise Lines had knowledge or should have had knowledge of the defective chair and did not take the necessary steps to stop passengers from using it.

She is demanding a settlement brought about by the accident she claims to have suffered due to the fall. So far, Princess Cruise Lines has not made any public statements in response to the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌accusations.

Passenger alleges stairway fall in separate lawsuit against Princess Cruise Lines

A​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ new legal action has been taken against Princess Cruise Lines. A Florida resident, Elizabeth Knigge, sued them in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

The lawsuit focuses on an incident on board the Enchanted Princess on July 15, 2024. Knigge states that she slipped due to a greasy or oily food substance that was on the stairs between Decks 18 and 16.

In the lawsuit, it is stated that Knigge was going from her cabin to the ship’s buffet, and she decided to take the stairs.

She argues that while going down, she found the slippery substance that made her slip, fall down the stairs, knock out, and get serious injuries.

Knigge insists that the dangerous situation was neither marked nor cleaned, even though the stairs were close to the dining areas where food leftovers could be ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌expected.

Knigge seeks compensatory damages for medical expenses, pain and suffering, and lasting impacts on her health. A jury trial has been requested in the filing.