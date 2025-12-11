Amanda Seyfried signs on for ‘Skinny Dip’ as Carl Hiaasen adaptation shifts from HBO Max to Amazon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 05: Amanda Seyfried attends the Peacock's "Long Bright River" New York Premiere at Metrograph on March 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried is set to star in the upcoming series adaptation of Carl Hiaasen's 2004 novel Skinny Dip, now that Amazon is developing the series. The project has reportedly found its fourth home in the last six years, according to Deadline.

HBO Max was reportedly going to develop the book for television with Bill Lawrence and Once Upon A Time creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis earlier this year but they ended up passing up on it. Before that, HBO, The CW, and Quibi attempted to adapt the novel.

Now, Warner Bros. Television will be producing the series for Amazon Prime Video. Horowitz, Kitsis, and Lawrence will remain as executive producers, with both Horowitz and Kitsis writing the script. Seyfried will also executive produce the project besides starring in it.

Seyfried recently came off Peacock's crime thriller miniseries Long Bright River and Skinny Dip will be her next TV show.

More about the Skinny Dip series and Amanda Seyfried's character in it

Amanda Seyfried will star in the TV adaptation of Skinny Dip as Joey Perrone. Her character is a wife who is pushed off a cruise liner but survives and plots revenge.

What makes her story even more interesting and intriguing is that her marine scientist husband was the one who pushed her aboard the ship.

Even worse, it was their wedding anniversary when the incident happened. Here's how the story goes, per the logline:

"Skinny Dip is the story of Joey Perrone, whose second anniversary didn't go quite as planned. She expected earrings, but instead, her husband Chaz had, shall we say, alternate plans."

But after falling prey to her husband's "alternate plans," she vows to exact revenge. Skinny Dip will follow Seyfried's character teaming up with a disgraced former cop named Joey to make her husband pay.

The logline describes the series as an "action-romantic-comedy triangle" that will feature murder, vengeance, and the "elusiveness of true accountability in this world."

There are no actors attached to the series so far except for Amanda Seyfried. Amazon is yet to name who will play alongside her as her husband Chaz and ex-cop Joey.

There are also scarce details about the project at the moment, with no expected timeline shared yet. Amanda Seyfried is currently promoting the film adaptation of The Housemaid, which will premiere in movie theaters on December 19.

She is starring in it alongside Sydney Sweeney, It Ends With Us star Brandon Sklenar, and 365 Days actor Michele Morrone.

Amanda Seyfried's Skinny Dip is one of a few of Hiaasen's projects currently on air or in the works. Bill Lawrence is producing his 2013 November Bad Monkey for Apple.

It has been renewed for a second season. His 1987 novel Double Whammy has also been turned into a series called RJ Decker on ABC, which will premiere in midseason.