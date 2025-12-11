What is Hugh Jackman urging fans to do as he reflects on six battles with skin cancer?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 24: (Exclusive Coverage) Hugh Jackman performs onstage during Hugh Jackman: From New York, With Love at Radio City Music Hall on January 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Hugh Jackman)

Hugh Jackman uses his personal experience with skin cancer to urge people to stay safe in the sun and get regular checkups. The Hollywood actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show on December 10 and reflected on his history with skin cancer.

He revealed that he health with skin cancer multiple times. Jackman explained:

"I've had like six skin cancers. There's three types. Melanoma, the worst. Squamous cell, not great. I've only had basal cell... No one has ever died in the history of the planet, but it's a cancer and it grows."

He admits that he's at a higher risk of getting skin cancer because he grew up in Australia and never wore sunscreen growing up.

But after his multiple experiences with dealing with skin cancer, he's encouraging everyone to be vigilant and get a checkup. He said:

"Obviously, growing up in Australia, I always had a high risk. But everyone should get a checkup. It's the most preventable cancer, I think, that is around."

Hugh Jackman recalled when he was first diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma. He said it was in 2013 when his ex-wife Debora-Lee Furness told him to get the mark on his nose checked. It turned out to be cancer.

He got his second bout with skin cancer the next year and even then, the actor had been advocating for people to wear sun protection.

Jackman had his sixth skin cancer removed by 2017 and continued to encourage fans to stay safe in the sun.

Hugh Jackman recently teased fans with a comment about possibly returning as Wolverine

Hugh Jackman said in 2017 that he was done playing iconic X-Men superhero Wolverine. His comments made sense of how Logan ended with his character's death.

However, he resurrected the role in the hit sequel Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024. He also recently told Cynthia Erivo for Variety and CNN's Actors on Actors December 10 feature that he doesn't feel like Wolverine's chapter is 100% shut.

He admitted that the initial plan was to leave Wolverine in Logan. But when Erivo asked him if his time as Wolverine had ended, he said:

"It doesn't feel like the end. It really felt like the end after Logan. Actually, I needed to claim it was the end, because I really believed in some things that I wasn't that movie to be, and I had to fight for them."

But he changed his mind after watching Deadpool. He's not usually the guy who goes back on his word and he already said that he was done playing the role.

However, Hugh Jackman admitted that he did change his mind. But he's not going to apologize for it.

Hugh Jackman is not scheduled to appear in future MCU movies. But after Wolverine survives at the end of Deadpool & Wolverine, it sets the stage for another outing for Jackman's Wolverine.