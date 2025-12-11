Why was PETA's Umamusume: Pretty Derby tweet cited with a community note? Animal rights organization's controversial post causes outrage on X

HONG KONG, CHINA - DECEMBER 6: Koji Nishizuka riding Shahryar exercises at Sha Tin Racecourse on December 6, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Lo Chun Kit/Getty Images)

Animal rights non-profit organization PETA has recently come under scrutiny for sharing a tweet with a reference to Umamusume: Pretty Derby. In a tweet shared on December 11, 2025, the nonprofit organization seemingly tried to raise awareness about the ordeals that racehorses usually face. However, they faced massive bashing for allegedly misusing Cygames' intellectual property.

According to reports by Gaming Amigos, many netizens reported the tweet, claiming that it violated the company's strict guidelines on derivative works. The tweet by PETA read,

"If Umamusume: Pretty Derby were honest, your favorite horse girl doesn't get a comeback arc. One failed event, and the race is over forever—just like what happened to the real Silence Suzuka."

The image used in the tweet showed a crying Suzuka with an evidently broken leg. Currently, the tweet is cited with a community note indicating that it violated a few guidelines and also downplayed the tragedy of Silence Suzuka. For the unversed, the character Silence Suzuka is based on a real-life racehorse who eventually was euthanized.

Many netizens went about bashing the nonprofit organization for the post. One user tweeted,

"CYGAMES!!! SUE PETA AND MY LIFE IS YOURS!"

"Please let Umamusume be the thing that kills peta it'd be so f'ing funny," wrote another netizen.

"Cygames needs to sue PETA into the f*cking ground I am so serious I got a cold sweat looking at this," added a tweet.

A lot of other similar tweets have also been found under PETA's post. One user tweeted,

"Watching peta getting absolutely destroyed is one of life's greatest pleasures."

"You're violating every guideline for Umamusume content. Lawsuit will be incoming," wrote another one.

"Cant wait for yall to get sued because using Unamusume as a political tool is against their content guidelines 🤍👍🏼," read a tweet.

Everything to know about Silence Suzuka, the racehorse mentioned by PETA in their controversial tweet

As previously mentioned, PETA has been getting scrutinized after their recent post made reference to Umamusume: Pretty Derby and Silence Suzuka. Many accused the organization of trivializing the tragedy of Suzuka. Silence Suzuka was a Japanese Thoroughbred racehorse. He was known for winning the Grade I Takarazuka Kinen in the year 1998.

However, his life took a tragic turn after he sustained an injury while running during the 1998 Tennō Shō. The injury could not be repaired, and Suzuka was eventually euthanized. He reportedly became the inspiration behind the main character of Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby has become popular for featuring characters inspired by real-life racehorses. Apart from Silence Suzuka, there are several other such characters like Agnes Tachyon, who remained undefeated from 2000 to 2001 until his career was cut short due to a bowed tendon. Some other such characters include Haru Urara, Rice Shower, and Gold Ship.

As far as PETA's tweet is concerned, they are yet to issue an official statement addressing the massive backlash on social media. As of now, no response has been received from Umamusume: Pretty Derby as well.