Who was Camryn Magness? Young singer who toured with One Direction dies at 26

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 05: Singer Camryn performs at the "Judy Moody And The Not Bummer Summer" event at the Grove on June 5, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Singer Camryn Magness has passed away at 26, just as her career began gaining real momentum. She rose to fame young with her powerful vocals, then performed alongside big names like One Direction and Fifth Harmony. Loyal followers stayed close, pulled in by raw clips from YouTube right into packed stadiums.

Reports of her death surfaced only lately, putting an abrupt end to her growing presence in pop music. As news broke, messages poured onto social platforms - users expressing grief, honoring a gift gone far too early.

Camryn Magness remembered in emotional announcement of her passing

Camryn Magness' death came to light Tuesday, December 9, after a heartfelt note showed up on her social media profiles along with a short clip of her scuba diving. She passed away on Dec. 5, right after getting hurt badly in an electric scooter accident, as reported by People.

A star on the rise, she shone bright - not just onstage but diving deep into sea adventures - brave, warm, unpredictable appeal touching people everywhere; fans urged to stand by her close ones now, as grief hits hard. She's remembered by her mom Sarah and father Gary, her brother and sister Chelsea and Cable, along with her fiancé, Christian Name.

The post reads as:

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our beloved Camryn, a radiant force whose voice, coy and bright spirit touched so many. Whether beneath the waves or on stage, she met life with fearless energy and boundless kindness. In the quiet between waves, her memory will surface - bright, bold, unforgotten. Rest in endless blue, our sweet girl. You are deeply loved and forever cherished. Please keep her family and friends in prayer as they navigate this difficult time. Camryn will live on in our hearts forever 💙"

Magness got into music real young, starting at age eight when she recorded a demo and mailed it to Jeff Pringle - who'd go on to manage her; she talked about that moment in a 2012 chat with Teen Vogue. When she finally hit the road on a big tour, hardly anyone knew who she was - so seeing fans recognize her felt weird but exciting she said.

That same year, during an interview with CBS News, she called opening for One Direction one of the best things ever, saying it brought fresh listeners plus tight bonds.

Originally from Denver, she showed creative energy as a kid, joining 5280 Media back in 2008 at the age of nine, sparking a path forward that soon went way past local stages. Her hit Wait and See landed in the 2011 movie Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, along with earlier tune like Summer, bringing her sound into homes across the country.

That same year, she landed big tour gigs - hitting the road with Cody Simpson and Greyson Chance for their Waiting 4U Tour, then crisscrossing the Midwest alongside Allstar Weekend. Her rising energy pulled her straight into two runs opening for One Direction; first on their 2012 Up All Night Tour, next on the massive Take Me Home Tour in 2013, where she played over 60 shows through Europe.

By 2016, she was back overseas, this time backing Fifth Harmony on the European stretch of the 7/27 Tour. After that, she kept dropping fresh tracks - like Glow, EZ EZ, Dance with Somebody - building up to her closing project, the 2021 EP Love Maps, wrapping a journey that started young and touched listeners everywhere.

