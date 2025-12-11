"It was predictable": The Amazing Race fans react to Jas and Jag winning season 38

The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan (Image via Getty)

The Amazing Race season 38 concluded on December 10, 2025. It saw brothers and entrepreneurs Jas and Jag Bains win the competition series, defeating couple Kyland Young and Taylor Hale, as well as brothers Joseph and Adam Abdin, who finished in second and third, respectively.

Engaged couple Izzy Gleicher and Paige Seber were eliminated before the final race across New York City.

For the winner’s title, the three final teams had to race across New York City, completing tasks along their way, and meet host Phil Keoghan at the Pit Stop, which was Yankee Stadium.

While each team gave it their all to remain ahead of their opponents, it was Jas and Jag who dominated the final leg, maintaining a healthy lead throughout the race.

Although they faced some obstacles on their way, they managed to recover quickly and never lost the top spot.

Ultimately, they reached the Pit Stop, where they were greeted by all the past contestants of season 38 and Phil, who crowned them the winners of The Amazing Race and handed them the $1 million cash prize.

Fans of the CBS show were divided over Jas and Jag’s victory. While some thought they were deserving winners, based on their performance in previous legs, others remained unimpressed.

“It was predictable but I’m ok with Jas and Jag winning. They’ve been kind and respectful to everyone and each other and seemed to genuinely enjoy and appreciate the experience,” a netizen commented.

To many fans of the CBS show, the outcome was predictable, and therefore, it made for an uninteresting ending.

“Shocker, Jag & Jas win #TAR38. A predictable outcome to a HORRIBLE season. Is anyone surprised? Nope. I’m not. This is definitely in the bottom 3 seasons of #TheAmazingRace. Did you enjoy it at all? Tucker & Eric were the only competition to Jag & Jas!” a fan wrote.

“OF COURSE THEY WON!! DO BETTER NEXT SEASON!! What a waste of a season. Jag has been milking the reason he keeps ‘winning’!!” another netizen commented.

“this season of the amazing race is just so boring. The challenges that they have don’t take that much time. If someone is in the lead, they stayed in the lead for almost the whole race because nothing equal the contestants out. it could not be more obvious that jag and jas,” an X user reacted.

Other fans of The Amazing Race appreciated Jas and Jag’s victory.

“I don’t care what anyone thinks about this season. Jas and Jag dominated the race and deserved their historic win!” a person wrote.

“Such exciting television, watch Jag & Jas dominate the entire last episode with no real challenge for them at all. So gripping,” another one commented.

“Congrats Jag and Jas on winning Amazing Race!! They ran a completely dominant race from start to finish!! Setting a record 7 first place finishes! Representing being Punjabi Sikh while also embracing the cultures of every country with a smile. Amazing winners!” a fan posted.

The Amazing Race season 38 winners Jas and Jag say their victory is about gaining visibility

After the episode aired, Jag took to Instagram to share the news about their win. In the caption of the post, he wrote, the winning The Amazing Race was not just about victory but about “visibility.”

“We are honored to be the first Sikh team to run The Amazing Race and represent our community,” he wrote.

He added that their turbans were their “crowns,” noting that they symbolized their dedication to navigate the world with “joy, compassion, and determination.”

Jag continued that he and his brother brought that spirit to the Race, and took pride in stating that they “made history.”

Stay tuned for more updates.