The Amazing Race alums Chelsie and Jack Baham open up about their elimination

Chelsie and Jack Baham (Image via Instagram/@theamazingrace)

The Amazing Race alums Chelsie and Jack Baham recently opened up about their elimination and reflected back at how the journey came to an end.

The father–daughter duo reached host Phil Keoghan just moments after Taylor Hale and Kyland Young. While they could not win the show, Jack opened up about how participating with his daughter was a great experience.

The Amazing Race alum Jack Baham calls it a "tough day"

In an exclusive interview with Gold Derby, the former contestants were asked about finishing in the last place. Jack Bahan said that they knew they were fighting for last place:

“That day was a tough day because I had to do that stupid floral arrangement, which they didn’t show, but it probably took close to three hours. Everyone struggled on it. And then after that, we got lost for three hours — they didn’t talk about that either. Fortunately, Kyland and Taylor got lost, too. We dropped that little bridge, and had we not failed the first attempt, we would’ve had them. Driving to Phil, we still weren’t out of it. It was nighttime, which made navigating even harder.”

Jack pointed out that while they could not reach on time, it was "best navigation of the whole trip” on the leg they lost. Chelsie opened up about her father getting injured and how reaching the designated place became an obstacle for that:

"My dad got injured around leg two. So we were walking most of the race. People wondered why we took so long to get places — either we were lost or we were walking. And these beasts, if they get 10 minutes lost, they can make it up on foot. We couldn’t. Any mistake could cost us, so I was very in my head. To be honest, every time we got to Phil, I was surprised we were still in the race. We were right there with America — shocked. It was bittersweet."

Jack Baham opens up about participating on The Amazing Race with his daughter

While talking about participating in a reality television show with his daughter, Jack admitted that it was different. As a father, Jack pointed out that it was a proud moment for him when people called Chelsie while they were running through counties. The television star recalled how Chelsie called him about getting her first CBS call:

“I actually thought about it for a day or two because I didn’t want to get hurt — I still have to work. But I realized I’d never get another chance to travel the world with my daughter. We’re close, especially through basketball, so I said yes.”

Jack concluded by saying that despite the tough challenges, it ended up being one of the best experiences of his life with a loved one: