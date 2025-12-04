Loot season 3 episode 9 ending explained: Will Molly and the Wells Foundation survive the FBI investigation?

Loot season 3 episode 9 © Prime Video

Loot season 3 episode 9 premiered on Apple TV on December 3, 2025. This episode, titled Slide, was the season's penultimate chapter, moving its path towards a dramatic finale. It follows Molly Novak and the Wells Foundation staff as they navigate professional and personal turmoil after her latest romantic decision.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Loot Season 3, Episode 9. Readers’ discretion is advised.

In Loot season 3 episode 9, Molly starts dating Maro Gold, and Arthur has a hard time getting over the breakup. Nicholas and Howard try to make him feel better. A major character comes back in a surprising and shocking way at the end. Because of how bad and timely the crisis is, the Foundation will probably not survive this latest scandal.

Loot season 3 episode 9: How did Molly and Arthur Cope with Their Breakup, and What Were Their Divergent Paths in "Slide"?

In Season 3, episode 9 of Loot, Molly Novak and Arthur deal with their breakup in very different ways. The episode "Slide" focuses on the fallout. This gives both characters the chance to think about themselves, which is something that has mostly been missing since the trip with the birds. Molly tries to move on by starting a relationship with the younger Maro Gold. The episode starts with a surprise return of Ashlee Kate, who sets a reminder after seeing a billboard for a billionaire boycott. This mysterious opening makes trouble for Molly and the Foundation seem likely right away.

Molly's interactions with Maro Gold show her bad choices and her attempts to find an easier, less complicated path. Molly talks about the breakup with Sofia and gives strange reasons for the split, but she says she's doing well and stands by dating a younger man. Maro's gift of an origami that looks like crumbled paper and his plan to have his friends over show that his relationship with Molly is shallow. At the same time, Arthur's deep distress is noticed by Howard and Nicholas in the B plot. Howard voices his worry, which Nicholas dismisses at first.

Did Arthur overcome his self-blame, and why couldn't Molly connect with Maro's Friends?

Arthur is discovered at his home, utterly dejected. He tells Howard and Nicholas that he is trying to figure out the exact moment in his past that turned him into a "dumpable loser." In Loot season 3, episode 9, Arthur's story is about him taking the blame for the breakup, even though it seems like Molly was the one at fault. Arthur's take on their relationship was that they both knew they would never be happy together, and although it wasn't a very nice idea, it was honest.

"Slide" pairs Arthur with Nicholas and Howard, which gives Nicholas a new perspective on Arthur. This is why Nicholas later says that Molly made a mistake by breaking up with Arthur. Nicholas and Howard try to make Arthur feel better by giving him Verse, a fake drug that is really Molly's probiotics. Arthur thinks he's high and freaks out, which leads to a funny chase scene. Howard helps him understand that the effect is in his head and not caused by drugs. Arthur tells them to go because he is mad and upset.

When Maro's friends get there, it's clear that Molly is having trouble connecting. Molly is confused by their Gen Z lingo and jobs, like "bed rott influencer" and "brand reverence moment creator," even though they are polite. This shows the difference between generations.

Molly gives Zoey advice about her love life, which makes her think about her own life. Molly begins to understand that Arthur is the "shiny option," the real choice. This is especially true when she sniffs his two-in-one shampoo and tries on his khaki pants and shirt, a private moment that Maro interrupts. This moment shows that the problem wasn't Arthur's simple life, but the fact that the couple didn't deal with their power dynamics and Molly liked to solve problems with money. Arthur finally says he's sorry to Nicholas and Howard the next morning. He seems to be back to his old self, and the placebo effect has helped him accept himself, even though it cost him his relationship.

What cliffhanger crisis did Ashlee Kate's return and the FBI Raid create for the Wells Foundation?

Loot season 3 episode 9 ends with a shocking twist that affects the Wells Foundation and Molly's future. FBI agents suddenly take over Molly's office and remove boxes, signaling a major investigation. This dramatic turn of events puts the Foundation in crisis and clouds Molly's progress. Molly's reliance on her wealth and power imbalance have always been the main conflict, but the FBI's arrival presents a problem she cannot solve with her billions.

When Molly goes into her van, the real cause of the problem is shown. D'Arcy Carden comes back as Luciana (or Ashlee Kate), who is sitting in Molly's office chair and relaxing. Ashlee says that she is getting married to John, and she calls John's business her "children." Plus, she tells a confused Molly that the Foundation is doing illegal things. Ashlee says that John is friends with the president, so she can "do whatever she wants," showing off her new power.

The return of Ashlee and the following FBI raid create a high-stakes cliffhanger. Her return as the second-to-last episode of the season drives the Foundation into a major crisis, and Ashlee Kate is placed as the one behind the attack, which promises a dramatic and dangerous ending to Loot season 3 episode 9. This sudden change is the ultimate test for Molly. She has to face a threat that she can't pay to get out of, making this a true cliffhanger.

Loot season 3 episode 9 is available to stream on Apple TV+.