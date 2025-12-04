Is there going to be Sheriff Country season 2? Renewal status and more

Sheriff Country © CBS

Sheriff Country Season 2 is officially on the go. The CBS procedural drama, a spin-off of Fire Country, is officially renewed for a second season on Wednesday, December 3.

In this police procedural action series, the honest Sheriff Mickey Fox, played by Morena Baccarin, looks into crimes in the made-up town of Edgewater in Northern California. The story of the first season is about her work and the problems she has in her personal life. For example, she has to deal with a difficult relationship with her father, who was in prison, and a strange situation with her daughter.

Even though the exact start date hasn't been decided yet, fans can look forward to Sheriff Country Season 2 returning sometime in the 2026–2027 season. If the next season follows the same pattern as the current one, it will come out in October 2026. The series has always won its time slot, airing on Fridays at 8/7c, and it is the second most-watched new broadcast series.

Why the Renewal of Sheriff Country Season 2 was swift

CBS made a quick, clear decision to renew the Morena Baccarin-led spin-off, which showed how successful it was right away. The show, which also has Matt Lauria, W. Earl Brown, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver, has been a big hit with viewers. According to Nielsen's Live + 7 multiplatform numbers, Sheriff Country has had an average of 7.6 million viewers across all platforms. This is 33% higher in that time slot than last year's season average for S.W.A.T. compared to the previous year.

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, talked about the choice to quickly renew Sheriff Country Season 2 and Boston Blue, another first-year hit.

Amy said in a statement:

"Two new shows on Friday night have become instant hits, with audiences quickly embracing Boston Blue and Sheriff Country across broadcast and streaming. These early renewals reflect the power of character-driven storytelling, compelling narratives and the exceptional talent on both sides of the camera that make these series truly stand out."

The renewal of the show was based on this strong performance and support from critics.

A Look Back at Season One’s Major Events

In the first episode of Sheriff Country, viewers were thrown right into the high-stakes world and complicated family life of Sheriff Mickey Fox. A main plotline that hit very close to home for her was the major investigation of a crime: the murder of her daughter Skye's ex-boyfriend, a case that made Skye herself look very guilty. Mickey, a "straight-shooting" sheriff, balanced her work with the strong, personal need to keep her family safe by doing an illegal investigation that put her job and career at risk.

Wes, the sheriff's father, was an ex-con who grew marijuana in remote areas. He gave the sheriff support but also added to his problems. Deputy Boone tested the Sheriff's Department's dynamic by thinking about running against Mickey for Sheriff. The murder investigation kept the tension high, especially since Edgewater is a small town that often has to deal with land disputes, organized crime, and old grudges. During the season, cast members from Fire Country, including Max Thieriot as Bode Leone, made guest appearances. This was another way to tie the spin-off more closely to the shared universe.

Sheriff Country Season 2 will be available to stream on CBS.