General Hospital spoilers: Sonny faces danger, Carly tries to mend ties, Laura battles haunting fears

Sonny Corinthos (Image via Youtube / General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for the episode airing on December 5, 2025, promise a dramatic day in Port Charles. Tensions are rising across the city, and many characters face tough challenges. From power struggles to personal problems, the episode is full of drama, suspense, and emotional moments that will keep fans watching closely.

Some of the main highlights show Sonny trapped in a dangerous situation that could bring out his most dangerous side. Carly is trying hard to fix broken relationships, while Laura is dealing with the stressful consequences of recent events. Britt struggles with what she sees, and Kai is there to support a troubled Trina as the Ashford and Robinson families face more problems.

General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on December 5, 2025

Sonny faces a dangerous corner

Sonny’s life is getting more complicated as Sidwell shakes up Port Charles. Recent events are getting worse, and every choice Sonny makes now matters. On Friday, spoilers show his usual control may slip, forcing him to face threats directly. Fans can expect tense and dramatic moments as Sonny handles danger while trying to protect his family and his place in the city.

Carly tries to mend broken ties

Carly is trying hard to fix her strained relationships, especially with Lucas. Her efforts to make things right put her in difficult situations, since Lucas is still cautious and protective of his new space. Carly’s attempts to rebuild trust could lead to emotional arguments, testing her patience and determination as she works to repair the bonds with the people she cares about most.

Laura grapples with trauma

​​Laura is still dealing with the effects of recent shocking events. Even though Kevin is back in her life for now, the results of the election and other troubling discoveries are weighing heavily on her.

Spoilers hint that her fear and worry are growing stronger as she faces these challenges. Fans can expect to see a close look at her emotions as she deals with the haunting and stressful consequences of everything that has happened.

Britt seeks support from Jason

Britt is having a hard time dealing with the shock of seeing a violent crime. She isn’t sure who she can trust, so she looks to Jason for help and advice. Their conversations will probably show Britt’s inner struggle as she tries to manage her fear, loyalty, and need for support. The episode is expected to have tense and emotional moments as Britt thinks about whether to share the full truth.

Kai supports a spiraling Trina

Trina is dealing with growing personal and family pressures, including secrets, betrayals, and ongoing tensions within the Ashford and Robinson families. Kai steps in to help guide her and offer support as she tries to manage these challenges.

Friday’s episode will focus on their relationship, showing how trust and support can become essential when everything around them feels chaotic and uncertain.The effects of recent events are spreading through many families in Port Charles.

From romantic problems to political conflicts, the drama continues to grow as characters face secrets and loyalty issues. Fans can expect arguments, shocking revelations, and moments that make already difficult relationships even more complicated, making sure the consequences of these events keep driving the story forward.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu