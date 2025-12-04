Julianne Hough reflects on her Dancing with the Stars legacy and Season 34 ratings surge

Julianne Hough (Image via Getty)

Julianne Hough, co-host of Dancing with the Stars, looks back on nearly two decades entwined with the show that shaped her path from pro dancer to judge and now emcee alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

In a recent interview with Variety, she describes it as woven into her very being:



“I feel like it’s just part of my DNA now, and I think that’s because I have been on the show for so many years in different roles, there’s almost a familiarity for other people as well.”



Season 34 hit a high point, ending with 9.24 million people watching - the biggest audience since 2016 - while almost one billion votes came in throughout; on the last night alone, 72 million poured in​.

Dancing with the Stars: Hough's enduring journey

Hough entered Dancing with the Stars in 2007 as a pro on Season 4, securing Mirrorball wins in her first two outings before departing after Season 8.

Guest judging followed in Seasons 17 and 18, then a steady run from Seasons 19 through 24, with sporadic returns thereafter.

In 2023, she stepped in as full-time co-host for Season 32, a role that deepened her bond with the production. She said,



“My whole life has been dancing, and ballroom dancing specifically. So I’ve been in roles to help the celebrity feel comfortable so that they can come to me for anything, and the pros too. I also know what the judges are looking for.”



Season 34 premiered to 5.5 million viewers on September 16, 2025, up 6% in total audience and 49% in the 18-49 demo from Season 33, with 21 million votes cast—a 163% jump.

Hough noted the shift in reality TV's perception:



“Where we were 20 years ago, being a reality star was almost a bad taste in your mouth. It had this connotation. But today, with social media, everybody has a platform to show who they are.”



Diverse contestants spanning ages drew families, reigniting the competitive fire after softer eras.​

Behind the glamor, Hough highlighted the crew's unseen labor—choreographing sets in commercial breaks, cueing lights and costumes flawlessly. In an interview with Deadline, she said,



“The crew are the unsung heroes; their hard work behind the scenes is essential.”



For participants, the toll proves immense: physical exhaustion heightens emotional rawness, amplifying online barbs.

Hough addressed the vitriol, particularly toward pros like Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt, who exited Prince Night amid backlash tied to her reality roots. She said:



“It takes a toll, because not only are they just getting feedback from people. They’re pouring so much energy in day after day. They don’t get a day off, their bodies are exhausted.”



She defended ambition, lamenting attacks on Leavitt:



“This woman is a star, and this has been her dream. Don’t knock somebody for finding the way to make that happen.”​



Online hate, Hough observed, stems from a viral chase:



“What I’m realizing is everybody wants to be seen and everybody wants to feel significant and important. The only way to really do that is if you go viral. And the fastest way to go viral is, unfortunately, through negativity.”



Yet she embraces imperfection:



“I’ve never had people talk to me like that... I think that’s what kind of makes me charming and funny and real, is that I do mess up sometimes. Instead of being defensive, I either play along with it, or I just ignore it.”



Judges like Carrie Ann Inaba faced boos, which she attributes to their duty:



“This is their job. Let them do what they do.”



Polarity, she added, sustains spark—“If there’s no polarity, then things just kind of like fizzle out”—but crosses into danger when mean.​

Through pivots—leaving for Broadway, returning amid personal shifts—Dancing with the Stars remained Hough's anchor. She noted,



“This has been the most consistent thing in my life, and it’s always been the thing that I’ve been able to come home to and still feel like I’m being challenged and accepted.”



The 20th-anniversary episode stirred deep emotion amid alumni energy and tributes to Len Goodman and Tom Bergeron. Hough said,



“We're not experiencing this surge because we're a new show. This is a culmination of 20 years of dedication, time, effort, and sacrifices made by so many.”



Post-finale, she reacted to Irwin's win with Alfonso Ribeiro, affirming her return for Season 35 while poking fun at her repeated “Thanks, Alfonso!” calls. She added,



“One of the things that I love so much about this show is that it's not about being an expert and excellent from the first day. It's about the progress.”



Stay tuned for more updates.