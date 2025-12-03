Chelsea Green reveals she pesters producers weekly for a spot on Dancing with the Stars

Chelsea Green (Image via Getty)

The Bobbycast podcast on December 2, 2025, featured Chelsea Green sharing how she has spent months trying to get a spot on Dancing with the Stars.

During the show, Green explained that she contacts both the program and WWE talent relations every Friday. She said she asks the same question each week: “Did Dancing with the Stars call yet?”

Green also said she speaks with people connected to the show and checks in often. According to Green, she has reached out to producers and also talked with Nikki Bella and The Miz, two WWE names who have appeared on the series.

Green said she is doing everything she can to stay in front of the right people. She told Bobby Bones,

“I am planting, watering, and fertilizing those seeds,” and shared that her goal is only a matter of time."

Bones, who won season 27 of Dancing with the Stars, responded by saying he would put in a good word. Green is the WWE Women’s United States champion and one-half of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions with Ethan Page.

Chelsea Green explains how she contacts the show, Dancing with the Stars, each week

Green described a steady routine that she has kept for six months. She said she sends messages or speaks in person with WWE talent relations every Friday. Green noted,

“They hear from me every single Friday, whether it’s in person or by text.”

She also said she repeats the same questions about whether the show has responded or whether anyone has reached out. Green stated that she has made sure the Dancing with the Stars producers know she is interested.

She shared that she talks with people who have worked on the show and keeps her name active in conversations. During the podcast, she repeated that she has been clear about her goal and plans to continue her efforts.

Green said, “I will be on Dancing with the Stars, it’s just a matter of time.”

The routine she described includes following up with contacts, checking on any replies, and keeping her outreach steady. Bones noted that her work is known and responded by saying, “I’ll put in a good word,” which Green said she appreciated.

The segment focused on her process, her communication pattern, and her plan to keep pushing.

WWE and industry contacts respond to Green’s efforts

In the interview, Green talked about speaking with wrestlers who have already been on Dancing with the Stars.

She said she has talked with Nikki Bella and The Miz about their experiences. Green noted that she asked for advice and also made sure they knew she was trying to join the cast. She said these talks helped her understand how the show chooses its lineup.

Green added, “I’ve spoken to Nikki Bella and the Miz,” and said both shared helpful information.

Bones’ reaction on the podcast gave her another possible connection. Since he won season 27, he said he could speak with people involved in the series. Green said she plans to keep using every contact she has while she works toward the opportunity.

The conversation also included a mention of her current roles in wrestling. Green is the WWE Women’s United States champion. She also holds the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles with Ethan Page.

This part of the interview set the context for why she feels ready for new projects. Green said she wants to continue building her career while keeping her work in wrestling active. The section closed with her plan to keep asking until she receives an answer.

