"Fastest way to go viral": Dancing with the Stars' Julianne Hough on why people engage in spreading online hate

Julianne Hough from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars alum Julianne Hough finally addressed how some viewers reacted to the hit ABC dance competition with hatred and character assassination, and expressed her disappointment in such behavior.

In an interview with Variety, published on December 2, 2025, she said everyone, including the pros, contestants, and judges, has faced online bullying during their time on the show. While she agreed that people were entitled to their own opinions, she disagreed with how extreme the hatred could become at times.

Consequently, she had her own understanding of why people engaged in such behavior.



“What I’m realizing is that everybody wants to be seen and everybody wants to feel significant and important. The only way to really do that is if you go viral. And the fastest way to go viral is, unfortunately, through negativity,” the Dancing with the Stars co-host explained.



Julianne went on to say that while some managed to overlook the comments, it was sometimes difficult for most not to respond to the hatred. She added that it took a toll on the mental well-being of her co-stars.

Season 34 saw many become targets of online hatred as viewers of the ABC show shared their opinions on social media. The most popular instances included Whitney Leavitt, Andy Richter, Hilaria Baldwin, Carrie Ann Inaba, and more.

Dancing with the Stars co-host Julianne Hough doesn’t understand the backlash judges face for their opinions







Julianne noted that the show’s success and popularity generated grand reactions from fans. However, she added that it was as negative as positive.

Although she agreed that people had a “right to say how they feel,” she found it “unfortunate” how certain comments were “not necessarily true” and were made only to “tear somebody apart.”

Julianna noted that she knew the polarity added to the entertainment factor of the show, but mentioned that there was a fine difference between sharing constructive criticism and being hateful.



“You don’t have to be really, really mean. It’s almost dangerous with some of the comments people have been saying … I’ve never had people talk to me like that,” she said.



As for the comments she received, Julianne said that she preferred to remain indifferent to them. However, she could not say the same about her fellow Dancing with the Stars cast members.

Noting that some of the hatred in season 34 was too extreme, she mentioned that it often affected the dancers.



“It takes a toll because not only are they just getting feedback from people. They’re pouring so much energy in day after day. They don’t get a day off, their bodies are exhausted,” she said.



Julianne continued that the dancers, having put in much effort into choreographing routines, were “more vulnerable and emotionally raw.”

As a result, she believed they were more “susceptible” to getting hurt by the online comments.

Looking back on the season, Julianne noted that she was surprised by Whitney Leavitt’s elimination and the feedback she received from fans.

She opined Whitney was “a star” and appearing on Dancing with the Stars had been her dream. She particularly criticized those who attacked Whitney on DWTS for her storyline on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

In season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Whitney admitted she came back on the show only so she could try for Dancing with the Stars. The revelation was not well-received by fans, who eliminated her from Dancing with the Stars the same week.

However, what stunned Julianne the most was the backlash the panelists received for their opinions.



“This is their job. Let them do what they do,” she said.



Regardless, she was pleased to see how competitive the contestants in season 34 were, and also the friendships the cast members shared.

Stay tuned for more updates.