How to watch Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East online? Streaming options explained

The newest chapter of HBO’s long-running NFL docuseries arrives with Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East, and the league’s most chaotic division is ready for its close-up. Even in a year that hasn’t gone as planned for several franchises, the NFC East remains one of the NFL’s most-watched battlegrounds, and this in-season edition aims to capture every twist over the final stretch of the 2025 campaign.

Produced by NFL Films and HBO, Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East once again features the signature narration of Liev Schreiber, returning to guide viewers through locker-room moments, tense meetings, and emotional highs and lows. The division hasn’t been as dominant as many predicted back in September, but its storylines, ranging from the Eagles’ turbulent post-bye skid to quarterback uncertainty in New York and Washington, set the stage for compelling weekly television.

With episodes arriving deep into January 2026, fans will be able to follow the NFC East all the way through the playoffs.

Streaming details for Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East

The reality sports documentary Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East premiered its first episode on December 2 at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET on HBO. New instalments of the docuseires drop every Tuesday through the end of the regular season and continue into the early rounds of the NFL playoffs.

The series is available to stream exclusively on HBO Max, making it the primary home for anyone watching without cable. HBO Max subscriptions begin at $10.99 per month for the ad-supported plan, with an ad-free tier priced higher depending on streaming quality.

HBO Max also streams the weekly eight-episode rollout, starting with the December 2 premiere and continuing till January 20, which is the Divisional Round Weekend. In total, the series will cover at least the final six weeks of the regular season and the first week of postseason play, with the possibility of additional episodes if an NFC East team advances further.

Featuring teams and other details for the current season

In Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East, cameras follow players, coaches, executives, trainers, and staff members from the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders.

Behind the camera, Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East is produced by NFL Films and HBO through its HBO Sports Documentaries division. The creative partnership between NFL Films and HBO has anchored Hard Knocks for more than two decades, making it one of television’s most consistent and recognizable sports docuseries.

What is Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East all about?

This season captures the division as it enters its most intense stretch. The trailer highlights a mix of ambition, pressure, and unraveling momentum, three elements that define the NFC East this year. For Philadelphia, the cameras arrived at a volatile moment.

After facing one of the league’s toughest schedules, the Eagles have endured back-to-back losses, setting up a storyline centered on how Nick Sirianni and his staff respond under scrutiny. The trailer teases behind-the-scenes reactions to those defeats, including the fallout from a blowout loss to Chicago, where the Bears’ rushing attack ran wild.

The Cowboys’ portion of the trailer presents a team fighting its way back into contention, energized by Dak Prescott’s renewed form and a defense strengthened by mid-season additions like Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson. Viewers can expect Hard Knocks to explore how this roster adapts to Schottenheimer’s leadership and battles through inconsistency.

The Giants’ chapter takes a dramatic turn, reflected in the trailer’s acknowledgment of Brian Daboll’s dismissal following an 11th straight road loss. With Russell Wilson and Malik Nabers attempting to stabilize the offense under interim coach Mike Kafka, the show captures a franchise mid-reset.

Washington’s segment shows a team slipping out of the playoff picture while dealing with injuries to Jayden Daniels and organizational uncertainty. Terry McLaurin’s preseason holdout also surfaces as a backdrop to the Commanders’ turbulent season.

Across all four teams, the trailer promises candid locker-room scenes, emotional player reflections, and the type of raw sideline audio that made Hard Knocks a staple of NFL storytelling.

Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East is now streaming on HBO Max.