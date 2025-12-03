Where was My Secret Santa filmed? All filming locations revealed

My Secret Santa © Netflix

My Secret Santa, a holiday romantic comedy, premiered on December 3, 2025, on Netflix. The story is about Taylor, a single mother who is desperate to get a job so she can send her daughter to a snowboarding camp. She comes up with a way to hide who she is by dressing up as an old man named "Hugh Mann" so that she can get a job as a temporary Santa Claus.

The comedy was filmed all the way through in British Columbia, Canada. Most of the filming for the production took place at Sun Peaks Resort and in the city of Kamloops, which is close by.

More about the shooting locations of My Secret Santa

The holiday comedy was shot entirely in the westernmost Canadian province of British Columbia. The cast and crew spent over three weeks following the movie’s festive atmosphere. Principal photography began in early February 2025 and wrapped up later that month.

Sun Peaks Resort, Sun Peaks, British Columbia

My Secret Santa was mostly filmed at Sun Peaks Resort. This place is a preferred choice for skiing. It is in the mountains northeast of Kamloops. It was the perfect background for the story's setting at a fancy ski resort.

For the Santa-at-the-resort story, the production filmed scenes in the village, hotel areas, and across the alpine slopes. In particular, major part of the filming took place at the Sun Peaks Grand Hotel, which is located at 3240 Village Way. Taylor got her temporary holiday job as a Santa in this hotel.

The second-largest ski area in the US, Sun Peaks Resort, has 4,270 acres of skiable terrain. The production worked with locals and resort staff, who were happy to have their first Netflix movie.

Kamloops, British Columbia

Kamloops, a city in the Thompson-Nicola region of central British Columbia, also served as a filming location. For the production people, they had to travel about 45 minutes from Sun Peaks Resort to shoot various sequences in town. Kamloops is recognized for its natural landscapes, including rugged mountains and river valleys.

Film crews worked in the downtown area of Kamloops, particularly within and around the 200 block of Victoria Street.

Kamloops complemented the nostalgic spirit of the holiday movie with its old-world charm. The city provided production support and a base for some on-the-ground filming activities. The setting helps tell the story of Taylor's determined journey.

What is My Secret Santa about?

My Secret Santa follows single mother Taylor Jacobson and her teenage daughter Zoey. Former rock band lead singer Taylor is struggling financially. She lost her nursing job and owes rent. Zoey's acceptance into Sun Peaks' elite snowboarding camp exacerbates her financial problems. Taylor considers resort employees' 50% tuition discount to pay for her daughter's education.

Taylor creates a complex plan after discovering that only the seasonal Santa Claus is available. She gets her brother and his partner, FX makeup experts, to change her look. They disguise themselves with a full suit, padding, wig, silicone prosthetic, and modified voice. By posing as "Hugh Mann," Taylor becomes the resort's St. Nick.

Before Taylor starts working with Matthew Layne, the resort's charming new general manager, everything seems fine. Taylor's dual identity is unknown to Matthew, the owner's son who recently returned home to take responsibility. Matthew, who loves Taylor's former punk band "Screaming Kittens," meets her at a vinyl store and falls for her.

My Secret Santa is available to stream on Netflix.