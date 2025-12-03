Complete cast breakdown of My Secret Santa: Who plays Who & where you’ve seen them before

Ryan Eggold and Alexandra Breckenridge in My Secret Santa (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Netflix)

My Secret Santa is a Christmas romantic comedy film on Netflix. It is directed by Mike Rohl, known for the Princess Switch series. The writers are Ron Oliver and Carley Smale, who also wrote Falling for Christmas. The film was released on December 3, 2025, and runs for 92 minutes. It is rated TV-PG.

The plot centres on Taylor Jacobson, a single mother who loses her nursing job. She needs money to send her teenage daughter Zoey to an elite snowboarding camp at the Sun Peaks ski resort. To get hired as the resort's seasonal Santa, Taylor disguises herself as an older man using prosthetics, a wig and padding.

She lands the job but soon develops feelings for her boss, Matthew Layne, the resort manager. As their connection grows, Taylor's secret creates tension and risks exposing her.

The story combines physical comedy with the disguise theme, exploring themes of family support and new beginnings. Principal photography happened in Kamloops, British Columbia, in February 2025.

The major cast includes Alexandra Breckenridge as Taylor, Ryan Eggold as Matthew, Tia Mowry as Taylor's friend Natasha, Madison MacIsaac as Zoey and Diana Maria Riva as resort staffer Rosa.

Producers are Howard Braunstein and Alexander Braunstein. This film is Netflix's last original holiday movie for 2025 and is set in the fictional Sun Peaks luxury ski resort.

My Secret Santa: Complete cast breakdown

Alexandra Breckenridge as Taylor Jacobson / Santa: The single mom who disguises herself as Santa. Seen in Virgin River as Mel Monroe, This Is Us as Elise, The Walking Dead as Jessie Anderson and American Horror Story: Coven as young Moira.

The single mom who disguises herself as Santa. Seen in as Mel Monroe, as Elise, as Jessie Anderson and as young Moira. Ryan Eggold as Matthew Layne: The resort manager and Taylor's love interest. Known for New Amsterdam as Dr Max Goodwin, The Blacklist as Tom Keen, BlacKkKlansman as Officer Tommy Butler and Fathers & Daughters as Freddy.

Tia Mowry as Natasha Burton: Taylor's best friend, who helps with the disguise. Appeared in Sister, Sister as Tia Landry, The Game as Melanie Barnett, Family Reunion as Mozzy and Twitches as Alex Fielding.

Taylor's best friend, who helps with the disguise. Appeared in as Tia Landry, as Melanie Barnett, as Mozzy and as Alex Fielding. Madison MacIsaac as Zoey Jacobson: Taylor's daughter and aspiring snowboarder. Featured in Superbad as Maggie, Nobody 2 as Lily, Elevator Game as Izzy Simpson and Bring It On: Cheer or Die as Sydney.

Taylor's daughter and aspiring snowboarder. Featured in as Maggie, as Lily, as Izzy Simpson and as Sydney. Diana Maria Riva as Doralee: A resort employee who adds humour and advice. Recognised from Dead to Me as Judy, The Casagrandes as the voice of Rita, What Women Want as Sofia Lopez and Gordita Chronicles as Marisol.

Other supporting roles include-

Jayden Oniah as Max: A supporting role, possibly a young camper or guest at the resort. Known for Final Destination: Bloodlines.

A supporting role, possibly a young camper or guest at the resort. Known for William Vaughan as Eric: A supporting role in the resort or camp setting. Known for Yellowjackets.

A supporting role in the resort or camp setting. Known for Barry W. Levy as Robert: A supporting character, likely a resort staffer or family member. Known for Fire Country.

Adam Beauchesne as Kenny: A supporting role adding to the holiday dynamics. Known for Tucker and Dale vs Evil.

A supporting role adding to the holiday dynamics. Known for and Cam Woodman as Sebastian: A minor resort or event role. Known for Dad Bod Dale.

A minor resort or event role. Known for Violet Rain as Elite Guest : A background guest at the luxury resort. Known for Corrective Measures.

: A background guest at the luxury resort. Known for Brittany Hobson as Michelle’s Mom : A parent figure in a side story. Known for Words and Pictures.

: A parent figure in a side story. Known for Andy Magee as Disgruntled Dad: A comedic guest parent during Santa interactions. Known for The Nameless Chronicles.

A comedic guest parent during Santa interactions. Known for Dominic Fox as Jimmy: A supporting camper or staff role. Known for The Vince Staples Show.

A supporting camper or staff role. Known for Lincoln Grant as Little Boy 2: A child guest interacting with Santa. Known for The Hunting Party.

A child guest interacting with Santa. Known for Cara Halseth as Screaming Kids Mother: A humorous parent in a photo session scene. Known for One More Last Kiss.

A humorous parent in a photo session scene. Known for Piper Dacosta as Little Girl: A young child bonding with Santa. Known for Puppy Love.

A young child bonding with Santa. Known for Catriona Leger as Melissa: A supporting resort or camp character. Known for Our Holiday Story.

Charlie Cherriere as Screaming Kid : A child in a comedic Santa scene. Known for Lovepoint50.

: A child in a comedic Santa scene. Known for Freya Nicole Arnason as Girl 2: Another young guest child. Known for The Art of Influence.

Another young guest child. Known for Corey Hendricks as Desk Clerk: A front desk staffer at the resort. Known for Where the Leaves Fall Purple.

A front desk staffer at the resort. Known for Benjamin Dermake as Timmy / Little Boy 1: A child guest in Santa photos. Debuting role.

