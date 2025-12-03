Who is Jon Lindstrom? Everything to know as the actor returns as Kevin Collins on General Hospital

BURBANK, CA - APRIL 05: Actor Jon Lindstrom arrives at the 8th Annual Indie Series Awards at The Colony Theater on April 5, 2017 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Liliane Lathan/Getty Images)

Jon Lindstrom is a veteran television actor best known for his long-running roles in daytime drama, particularly as Kevin Collins on General Hospital. After nearly a year away from Port Charles, Lindstrom returned to the ABC series on December 2, 2025, as the respected psychiatrist, a character he first portrayed in 1993.

Over the years, he has also played Kevin’s twin, Ryan Chamberlain, becoming a central figure in several major story arcs. While still maintaining ties to the show, Lindstrom currently stars as Joey Armstrong on Beyond the Gates, which films in Atlanta.

The distance between productions in Georgia and Los Angeles limited his recent appearances on General Hospital, though occasional returns remained possible through special scheduling. His latest appearance brings Kevin back into Laura Collins’ storyline, following major developments in Port Charles, marking a brief but meaningful homecoming for both the actor and the character.

Who was Kevin Collins on General Hospital?

Dr. Kevin Collins was a long-running psychiatrist on General Hospital and a major figure on its spin-off, Port Charles. He first arrived in Port Charles in late 1993 to rehabilitate his identical twin brother, Ryan Chamberlain, a dangerous serial killer. Kevin believed Ryan was shaped by childhood abuse and much of his life was driven by guilt over not protecting him sooner.

After settling in town, Kevin formed a close bond with Lucy Coe, initially as her therapist and later as her romantic partner. Their relationship became one of the most emotional storylines of the era. Professionally, Kevin played a key role in diagnosing Stone Cates with AIDS and later supporting him through his illness, which deeply affected Kevin when Stone passed away. His rivalry with Police Commissioner Mac Scorpio eventually evolved into a solid friendship built on trust and mutual respect.

Kevin later wrote a fictional novel titled General Homicide, which unexpectedly inspired real murders around the hospital. While investigating, Kevin was stabbed, but he survived and later solved the case. He proposed to Lucy, but their wedding plans collapsed after Lucy’s dishonesty and her involvement with Scott Baldwin came to light, leading to an emotional breakup.

Kevin later married Eve Lambert, though the relationship eventually ended. He also learned that Grace Locke had given birth to his daughter, Livvie, whose life became entangled in strange and supernatural events. Kevin himself was presumed dead at one point and later returned with Lucy under mysterious circumstances.

In 2013, Kevin returned to help Lucy after her breakdown and later grew close to Laura Spencer, whom he married. Their relationship was shattered when Ryan resurfaced and kidnapped Kevin, stole his identity, and committed several murders while posing as him. Kevin was held captive and blinded before finally being rescued, and the truth about Ryan’s deception finally came out.

In his later years, Kevin faced legal trouble for hiding Ryan, but he was ultimately cleared in court. He also learned that his niece, Esme Prince, was Ryan’s daughter and supported her during childbirth. When Ryan was ultimately killed, Kevin grieved his brother deeply, mourning both the man he became and the child he once knew.

The life and career of Jon Lindstrom

Jon Lindstrom is an American actor, writer, director and musician best known for his long career in daytime television. He gained fame for portraying Kevin Collins and his twin Ryan Chamberlain on General Hospital and its spin-off, Port Charles. He later played Craig Montgomery on As the World Turns and currently stars as Joey Armstrong on Beyond the Gates.

Lindstrom has also appeared in primetime series, including NCIS, Blue Bloods and CSI. In film, his credits include Must Love Dogs and God’s Not Dead 2. He co-wrote and produced The Hard Easy and directed How We Got Away With It. A musician as well, he has recorded as a drummer and is also a published author.

Jon Lindstrom talks about his return to General Hospital

Jon Lindstrom said his absence from General Hospital was largely due to scheduling while he filmed Beyond the Gates in Atlanta. In an interview with TV Insider on December 1, 2025, he said,

"It’s just been difficult to find the time. In all fairness to me, it had whittled down to about one or two shows a month, so Kevin had been fairly inactive for a long time.I haven’t seen him have a really active story since the show Port Charles, or unless Ryan [Chamberlain, Kevin’s twin] was around, so it was kind of a no-brainer."

The comeback happened after a direct call with executive producer Frank Valentini. Lindstrom recalled,

"When I called Frank… he asked me, ‘Can you do both? 'Well, technically, yes, because I’m not under contract. The only stickler is that they’re 2,000 miles apart.' So, there were just logistical problems along the way over the last year where they would reach out every now and again and ask if I was available for one episode or another episode in the middle of a week, and that’s impossible for me to do from out here because Gates takes up a lot of my time."

As for the future, Lindstrom kept expectations realistic:

"I’ll do GH anytime. I just don’t know if we can work it out. I’m busier than I’ve ever been, and I thought I’d be retired by now!"

Catch General Hospital on ABC.