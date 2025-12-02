General Hospital spoilers: Curtis faces investigation while Nina struggles and Lulu confronts her kids

Nina Reeves (Image via Youtube / General Hospital)

General Hospital fans have a lot to look forward to in tomorrow’s episode, December 3, 2025. Spoilers show that tensions will rise in Port Charles as secrets, family problems, and difficult choices take center stage. From Curtis making an important declaration to Nina dealing with personal and family struggles, viewers can expect drama, suspense, and emotional moments throughout the episode.

Tomorrow’s show will continue the intense drama in Port Charles, with Lulu stepping in to give her children some tough lessons while other characters face challenges that could change their lives. With relationships, investigations, and unexpected confrontations happening, this episode is sure to keep fans fully engaged and on the edge of their seats.

General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on December 3, 2025

Curtis’s declaration

Curtis is facing a lot of pressure after the PCPD’s Thanksgiving investigation. His picture showed up on the attempted murder board, making him a person of interest. Although he was questioned before, the investigation didn’t go very far. Now, with Dante acting as police commissioner, the focus of the case is expanding beyond Willow.

When Curtis makes his statement, it could either explain his alibi or make him look more suspicious. This important moment might decide if the PCPD can link him to the crime by looking at motive, means, and opportunity. Fans will be paying close attention to see if Curtis can prove his innocence or if he ends up causing more trouble.

Nina’s distress

Nina is feeling more and more stressed because of both personal problems and family matters. Willow and Drew’s marriage, even though it is part of Willow’s plan, is putting extra emotional pressure on Nina. She worries about her daughter’s happiness, safety, and future as a mother, especially while dealing with Drew’s controlling behavior.

On top of that, Nina’s feelings about Portia might be adding to her stress. She may be feeling guilty about how she treated her friend in the past, and those feelings are coming back. Nina’s worries are complicated, mixing concern for her children with regret over her own actions, making this episode emotionally intense and full of drama.

Lulu’s tough love

Lulu is about to give her children, Rocco and Charlotte, some serious lessons. Both kids were involved in a recent break-in, and now that Rocco is out of juvenile detention, they can’t avoid the consequences. Viewers can expect Lulu to show her authority as a parent and teach her children about responsibility, showing how protective she is and how much she wants them to do the right thing.

This tough love moment will likely connect with fans, highlighting how hard it can be for parents to balance discipline and care. Lulu’s actions could also affect other characters in Port Charles, creating reactions that influence multiple storylines at the same time.

Kevin and Laura are finally back together after a difficult period in Laura’s life. As she starts to share what she went through and the dangers she faced, Kevin’s response could be very important for their relationship. Their conversation promises to reveal important information as well as emotional moments for both of them.

At the same time, Gio and Emma are dealing with their own challenges, taking steps that could involve Dalton’s secret lab or other hidden mysteries in Port Charles. Their teamwork adds to the suspense and excitement of the episode, keeping viewers interested as the storylines continue to build tension across the city.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu

