Fackham Hall: Release date, cast & characters, where to watch, and more

A scvene from Fackham Hall (Image via X/@damianlewisreallyofficial)

Fackham Hall was written by Jimmy Carr along with Patrick Carr and the Dawson Brothers. It was directed by Jim O'Hanlon. The film is based on an original screenplay conceived by its writers, rather than being adapted from a book or earlier work. The producers include Mews Films together with Two & Two Pictures. It is scheduled to release in the United States on December 5, 2025.

The official synopsis of Fackham Hall reads:

"A new porter forms an odd bond with the youngest daughter of a well-known UK family. As the Davenport family, headed by Lord and Lady Davenport, deals with the epic disaster of the wedding of their eldest daughter to her caddish cousin."

The movie was primarily filmed in northern England — the grand stately home Knowsley Hall (near Liverpool) stood in for the titular manor, while charming village scenes were shot in Thornton Hough on the Wirral peninsula. Additional scenes utilized the historic buildings and cobbled streets of Thornton Hough — including its village club, bar, and even St. George’s United Reformed Church — giving the film its period-drama authenticity.

Release schedule of Fackham Hall

Tea will be spilled. Crumpets will be crumpeted. If Downton Abbey and Airplane! had a love child born with a silver spoon up its arse, it’d be #FackhamHall - the raucous whodunit comedy starring Damian Lewis, Thomasin McKenzie, Tom Felton, & Katherine Waterston. In theaters 12/5! pic.twitter.com/IDg8M0wYVx — Bleecker Street (@bleeckerstfilms) October 28, 2025

Fackham Hall is scheduled to premiere in the United States on December 5, 2025, via theatrical release.

As of now, there is no official confirmation from the filmmakers or distributors that Fackham Hall will debut on any digital streaming platform immediately afterward — its U.S. distributor Bleecker Street has only announced the theatrical release.

Exploring the cast & characters of Fackham Hall

In sickness, in health, inbred 💍✨ Tom Felton is the year's most eligible cousin in the upcoming spoof comedy FACKHAM HALL. Coming to US theaters this Friday and UK cinemas December 12! #FackhamHall

Get Tickets: https://t.co/rUoWASjQSr pic.twitter.com/0OV2hk08g4 — Bleecker Street (@bleeckerstfilms) December 1, 2025

Fackham Hall features a large ensemble cast anchored by Ben Radcliffe as Eric Noone, a lovable pick-pocket who lands a job at the grand manor of Fackham Hall and becomes embroiled in love and scandal.

Opposite him is Thomasin McKenzie as Rose Davenport, the lady-of-the-house with whom Eric begins a forbidden romance. The aristocratic Davenport family is headed by Damian Lewis as Lord Davenport and Katherine Waterston as Lady Davenport.

Meanwhile, Tom Felton plays Archibald, Eric’s main rival for Rose’s affection — adding tension and rivalry to the manor’s social dynamics. The cast also includes supporting players like Lizzie Hopley, Emma Laird, Tom Goodman‑Hill, and comedian-writer Jimmy Carr in a smaller role — all contributing to the film’s mix of romance, mystery, and parody-style humor.

Exploring the plot of Fackham Hall

In sickness, in health, inbred 💍✨ Tom Felton is the year's most eligible cousin in the upcoming spoof comedy FACKHAM HALL. Coming to US theaters this Friday and UK cinemas December 12! #FackhamHall

Get Tickets: https://t.co/rUoWASjQSr pic.twitter.com/0OV2hk08g4 — Bleecker Street (@bleeckerstfilms) December 1, 2025

Fackham Hall is a comedic spoof blending the tones of Downton Abbey, Airplane!, and Monty Python, following the misadventures of Eric Noone, a charming pickpocket played by Ben Radcliffe. After unexpectedly securing a job at the eccentric Fackham Hall estate, Eric quickly climbs the household ranks, impressing both staff and nobles alike.

His life takes a romantic turn when he falls for Rose Davenport, the manor’s refined and compassionate lady portrayed by Thomasin McKenzie. Their growing affection adds emotional stakes to the story, but everything unravels when a sudden murder shocks the estate. Eric is wrongly accused, thrusting him into chaos and pushing Rose to fight for the truth, her family’s legacy, and Eric’s innocence as the mystery deepens.

Where to watch Fackham Hall

Meet the Davenports 🎩 They've been keeping it classy and in the family since...well, ever! Join them all at FACKHAM HALL when it opens in US theaters December 5 and UK cinemas December 12. #FackhamHall

Get Tickets: https://t.co/rUoWASjQSr pic.twitter.com/lPhoa0a4t6 — Bleecker Street (@bleeckerstfilms) November 19, 2025

Fackham Hall will be available to watch in the United States exclusively in movie theaters.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from the world of movies and TV shows.

