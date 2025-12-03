Complete cast breakdown of Marty Supreme: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

(Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image CBS)

The latest Netflix movie, Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie, premiered on December 25, 2025, and has already gained the status of a significant holiday release.

The film is about a daring ping-pong hustler, Marty Mauser, trying to make it big in 1950s New York.

It is a historical account of the famous table-tennis player, Marty Reisman, who was very elegant in his moves and had a vivacious personality.

The director Safdie presents this era by featuring a mix of well-known actors, TV stars, sportsmen, and artists, along with some first-time actors.

The film depicts Marty’s journey within New York’s bustling table-tennis scene, where he encounters wealthy individuals, friends with hidden lives, and perilous figures who draw him into trouble.

Safdie is known for using real environments and real people, and you can see that style here as well.

The cast feels natural and wildly different, which helps the film stand out.

The lead actor, Timothée Chalamet, trained with real ping-pong coaches for months to make the action look real.

The movie balances drama, romance, danger, and humor as Marty tries to build a name while dealing with love, fame, and bad decisions.

Complete cast breakdown of Marty Supreme







Timothée Chalamet plays Marty Mauser, a confident hustler with big dreams. Chalamet is known for Call Me by Your Name, Dune, Wonka, Lady Bird, Little Women, and Interstellar.

His role here is one of his most physically demanding due to the extensive training he underwent for the ping-pong scenes.

Gwyneth Paltrow plays Kay Stone, a retired actress who becomes close to Marty. Paltrow is widely known for playing Pepper Potts in the Iron Man and Avengers films.

She has also starred in Shakespeare in Love, The Royal Tenenbaums, Contagion, and Se7en. This movie marks her return to major film work after a several-year hiatus.

Odessa A’zion plays Rachel Mizler, Marty’s long-time friend who works in a pet store. A’zion is known for Hellraiser (2022), Sitting in Bars with Cake, Fresh Kills, and TV roles in Nashville and Grand Army.

Fran Drescher appears as Rebecca Mauser, Marty’s mother. Drescher is beloved for The Nanny, one of the most iconic sitcoms of the 1990s.

Kevin O’Leary plays Milton Rockwell, a powerful businessman. O’Leary is best known from Shark Tank and Dragons’ Den.

Safdie cast him because the role needed a blunt, intimidating personality.

Tyler, the Creator plays Wally, Marty’s friend and a taxi driver. This is the Grammy-winning rapper’s first significant film role.

Abel Ferrara plays Ezra Mishkin, a criminal figure in Marty’s world. Ferrara is known for his independent films.

Other cast members include Sandra Bernhard, Emory Cohen, Penn Jillette, Philippe Petit, Tracy McGrady, Kemba Walker, George Gervin, Luke Manley, John Catsimatidis, Geza Rohrig, Isaac Mizrahi, and David Mamet, each playing colorful characters from New York’s social and sports scene.

Stay tuned for more updates.