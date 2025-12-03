When is Jay Kelly dropping on Netflix? Streaming details explored

Jay Kelly (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image CBS)

Jay Kelly will arrive on Netflix on December 5, 2025, following its limited theatrical run, which began on November 14, 2025.

The film finished its short run in theaters before moving to streaming, which many viewers had been eagerly awaiting.

The movie first gained attention months earlier when it was screened at the Venice Film Festival on August 28, 2025, where it competed for the Golden Lion.

Since then, the film has been on the radar of fans who follow new releases on Netflix, especially with the platform adding several major titles in December.

The movie is directed by Noah Baumbach, who wrote the script with Emily Mortimer.

It stars George Clooney as Jay Kelly, a renowned actor who begins to question his life and career.

He sets out on a trip across Europe with his long-time manager, Ron, played by Adam Sandler, in hopes of understanding what went wrong and what still matters to him.

Laura Dern appears as Liz, Jay’s publicist, while Billy Crudup plays a character linked to his past.

The film runs for 132 minutes and has an R rating.

Netflix will also release a special behind-the-scenes feature titled The Making of Jay Kelly on the same day, which will focus on the cast, crew and Baumbach’s process.

What to Expect from Jay Kelly on Netflix







Jay Kelly brings a simple but emotional story, shaped by Baumbach’s familiar style.

His films often explore personal doubts, relationships and the pressure of success.

The movie continues this approach, similar to his past Netflix projects, such as Marriage Story and White Noise.

Early reviews praise Clooney for a calm and thoughtful performance, showing a man who once lived in the spotlight but now feels lost.

Sandler adds steady support as Ron, who stays close to Jay even when their journey becomes difficult.

Critics have noted strong chemistry between the two, calling their scenes natural and honest.

Laura Dern adds another soft layer to the story, providing a clear view of how Jay attempts to face choices he has avoided for years.

Billy Crudup’s smaller role also helps push the story forward without shifting focus from Jay’s journey.

The film utilizes quiet European locations, including train stations, old streets, and simple hotel rooms, to convey how the characters think and evolve.

It does not require rapid action.

Rather, it creates feelings through soft exchanges and insignificant instances.

The Netflix docu-series, The Making of Jay Kelly, features a conversation with Baumbach, Clooney, Sandler and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, the latter of whom worked with Baumbach under his Netflix contract, which was made in 2023 during his previous tenure.

It details the writing of the screenplay, the various methods actors employed to get into character, and the rationale behind the selection of specific European locations for filming.

Especially after the warm reception at Venice, Netflix is counting on the movie and the documentary to make a big splash in the awards season, particularly in the best picture category.

Stay tuned for more updates.