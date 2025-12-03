How many kids did Coffey Anderson have? Criscilla relationship explored as country singer mourns death of his ex-wife

Criscilla Crossland (Photo: Instagram/@criscilla)

Coffey Anderson's ex-wife, Criscilla Crossland, passed away on December 2. She was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018, and despite treatment, it advanced to stage 4. The past couple of years, she documented her life and the cancer battle on social media.

Last month, she shared on an Instagram post that she had to be hospitalized after suffering from a stroke and cancerous fluid around her heart. After draining the fluid, she remained in the hospital to treat the cancer.

For the unversed, Criscilla was a well-known dancer and choreographer who collaborated with Britney Spears, Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, among other celebrities.

She also choreographed for the famous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and appeared on the reality show, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team, as a judge and guest choreographer.

Criscilla also appeared on the 2020 Netflix show, Country Ever After, with her then-husband, singer Coffey Anderson. Criscilla and Coffey married in 2009 after dating for a year. According to People Magazine's November 19, 2019, report, the two were introduced in a church by a mutual friend.

They had two daughters, Emmarie Grace-Gloria and Everleigh, and one son named Ethan. Criscilla was also the stepmother of Coffey Anderson's daughter, Savannah Jean Anderson, from a previous partner.

The Country singer filed for divorce in July 2022. According to the records, Anderson claimed that the cause of the separation was a "conflict of personalities" between him and Criscilla.

While the two never made a public comment confirming their separation, Criscilla's friend Lindsey, who is also a photographer, uploaded pictures of her in September 2025, and confirmed in the caption that the couple was divorced.

Coffey Anderson shared an emotional tribute in his ex-wife's honor

Calling his ex-wife a fighter, the singer stated that the family deeply missed Criscilla. He shared that their kids were facing the loss with shattered hearts. Coffey Anderson said that their kids are being "resilient and strong."

He also recalled Criscilla's message to him, saying that she would return as a butterfly, flying around them when they missed her. Coffey Anderson wrote in the Instagram post's caption that his ex-wife was now free to dance in heaven, and she would not have to go through painful treatments anymore.

The country singer also shared that they had two miscarriages in the past, and Criscilla would finally meet the lost babies in heaven.

"Dance your heart out on the beach in heaven. No more pain, no colostomy bag, no more neuropathy, no chemo, or radiation and you can eat as much dessert as you want with no calories. I'm glad you get to meet the two babies we lost," Coffey Anderson wrote.

Meanwhile, Criscilla's friend Lindsey shared the dancer's last message through an Instagram post. She thanked her community, family, and close friends, reminding them to take care of her three children. Criscilla dedicated the message to her kids, saying that she would watch over them.

Criscilla was 45 years old at the time of her passing. She is survived by her three kids and ex-husband. Stay tuned for more updates on her family.