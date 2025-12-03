Powerball jackpot climbs to nearly $800 million as players prepare for Wednesday’s big drawing

EMERYVILLE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: In an aerial view, a billboard shows the Powerball lottery prize at $1 billion on August 29, 2025 in Emeryville, California. The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1 billion ahead of the Labor Day weekend. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

​The Powerball jackpot is getting very close to $800 million, and many people across the country are feeling excited. Whenever the jackpot reaches such a big number, more and more people start buying tickets, hoping this time might be their lucky moment.

The truth is, the chances of winning the jackpot are very low. Powerball says the odds are 1 in 292 million. Even though the chances are small, people still enjoy playing because the dream of winning keeps the game fun.

To play Powerball, you need to buy a $2 ticket. On the ticket, you choose five white numbers between 1 and 69, and one red number between 1 and 26.

This red number is the Powerball. If your five white numbers and the red Powerball match the numbers drawn, you win the jackpot.

If someone wins, they can choose how they want to receive their money. One way is the lump sum, where they get one large payment all at once.

The other way is to get smaller payments over 29 years. For this jackpot, the lump sum cash value is about $362.5 million after taxes.

Powerball also supports good causes

Many people don’t know that Powerball has helped raise a lot of money for different programs around the country. Since it started in 1992, Powerball has generated around $36 billion for charities and public services.

This means that even if someone doesn’t win, their ticket helps support schools and community projects.

When Powerball drawings happen

Powerball drawings take place three times a week — Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The drawings happen at the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee. People can watch them live online if they want to see the numbers as soon as they are announced.

Some of the biggest jackpots in history

Powerball has had many huge jackpots in the past. Here are the top ones:

The biggest ever was $2.04 billion won in California in 2022.

Another huge jackpot was $1.787 billion in 2025, shared by winners in Missouri and Texas.

A few others have crossed the $1 billion mark as well, making Powerball famous for its record-breaking prizes.

​

These giant jackpots bring a lot of excitement and attention each time they grow.

Looking ahead to Wednesday

With the jackpot now close to $800 million, many people are already planning to pick up their tickets before Wednesday’s drawing.

Some buy tickets for fun, some buy them for hope, and some just enjoy the excitement of watching the numbers.

For now, players are dreaming a little bigger as the Powerball jackpot continues to climb.