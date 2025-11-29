Hoosier Lottery shares the Mega Millions and cash 5 winning numbers for the Nov. 28, 2025 drawing

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: A California Lottery display shows projected winnings for the next Powerball drawing in a convenience store on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The Powerball jackpot for the drawing on July 19th is now estimated to be $1 billion after three months of drawings without a winner. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

​The Hoosier Lottery has shared the results for all its draw games from November 28, 2025, and many players across Indiana have been checking their tickets to see if luck was on their side.

Friday nights usually draw a lot of excitement because both Mega Millions and Cash 5 have their results announced, and these are two of the most popular games in the state.

Mega Millions results

The winning Mega Millions numbers for the night were:

06, 07, 13, 39, 48, and the Mega Ball was 04.

Players who want to see what these numbers are worth or compare them with older drawings can visit the Hoosier Lottery website. Many people follow the jackpot closely, especially when it starts climbing into the hundreds of millions.

Cash 5 results

The Cash 5 numbers for the same night were:

09, 12, 22, 36, 38

Cash 5 is drawn every evening and has a simple format, which makes it easy for many people to play. Even small wins in this game bring a lot of joy to regular players.

Daily 3 and Daily 4 results

The Hoosier Lottery also released the results for Daily 3 and Daily 4, which are two games that run twice a day and have many loyal players.

Daily 3:

Midday: 1-1-2 (Superball: 0)

Evening: 5-7-5 (Superball: 7)

​

Daily 4:

Midday: 0-6-1-7 (Superball: 0)

Evening: 8-7-4-4 (Superball: 7)

​

Many people enjoy these games because they offer different ways to play and win in a short amount of time.

Quick Draw, Cash4Life and Cash Pop

Quick Draw also had its Midday and Evening drawings with 20 numbers each, plus a bonus number.

Cash4Life gave out its set of five numbers: 06, 09, 10, 51, 58, with Cash Ball 01.

Cash Pop had five drawings throughout the day with these winning numbers:

Morning: 01

Matinee: 12

Afternoon: 07

Evening: 04

Late Night: 14

​

These games run more often, so players have multiple chances throughout the day.

How to claim your winnings

The Hoosier Lottery has a simple process for claiming prizes:

Up to $599: You can claim these wins at any lottery retailer.

$600 to $49,999: These can be claimed at a regional office or by mail.

$50,000 and above: You must claim in person at the Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis. You’ll need to schedule an appointment.

​

All prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date, so players are encouraged to check their tickets carefully and not let them expire.

Drawing schedule

Most Hoosier Lottery games have set times each day, making it easy for players to follow along. Mega Millions is drawn every Tuesday and Friday while Cash 5, Daily 3, Daily 4 and Quick Draw run twice daily.

Cash4Life and Cash Pop also have frequent drawings. For many players, checking the results is that one small moment of hope at the end of the day-a chance that today might be the day something good happens.