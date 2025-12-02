No winning ticket for latest Powerball draw as jackpot now jumps to an incredible $775 million for the next game

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 07: In this photo illustration, tickets for the upcoming Powerball lottery are seen on November 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. The estimated Powerball jackpot for the November 7th drawing has increased to $1.9 billion, with an estimated lump sum payment of $929.1 million. (Photo illustration by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

​The Powerball jackpot is growing once again after no one matched all six numbers in Monday night’s drawing. Because there was no jackpot winner, the prize has now climbed to a huge $775 million for the next game on Wednesday.

This has created a lot of excitement, as people begin imagining what life could look like with such a massive payout.

​No jackpot winner, but some players still won big

Even without a grand prize winner, a few players still took home large amounts of money. According to officials, three tickets matched five numbers but missed the Powerball.

One lucky ticket was sold at a market in Daly City, California, and is worth $501,453.

Two other tickets — one from Georgia and one from Illinois — are each worth $1 million.

These differences happen because California uses a pari-mutuel payout system, which means the prize amount changes based on ticket sales and how many winners there are. In most other states, matching five numbers always pays a flat $1 million.

Monday’s winning numbers

The winning numbers for Monday’s draw were:

5, 18, 26, 47, 59, and the Powerball was 1.

The jackpot for that draw was already $745 million, but since no one matched all six numbers, it rolled over once more and increased the total prize.

36 drawings without a jackpot winner

This was the 36th straight drawing without anyone winning the jackpot. These long streaks happen sometimes, and they are the main reason Powerball jackpots can reach such big amounts. Every time the prize rolls over, it becomes more attractive to players, which increases both excitement and ticket sales.

The odds are tough, but people still enjoy playing

The chance of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million, which means it is extremely unlikely to match all six numbers. However, the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9, so many players still walk away with smaller wins.

For most people, buying a ticket is a small moment of fun — a chance to dream a little and imagine the “what if” scenario.

Looking ahead to Wednesday’s big drawing

With the jackpot now reaching $775 million, Wednesday’s drawing is set to attract even more players. Stores are expected to get busy, and many people will also buy tickets online.

Whether someone finally wins or the jackpot continues to grow, one thing is clear — the excitement around Powerball isn’t going away anytime soon.