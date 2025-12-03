Powerball fever grows after New Hampshire store sells a ticket worth $150,000

NEW YORK CITY - SEPTEMBER 05: A newsstand in Manhattan advertises the latest Powerball Jackpot, now reaching $1.8 billion, on September 05, 2025, in New York City. Saturday night's drawing will follow no winners from Wednesday's $1.4 billion grand prize, Powerball said. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

​Powerball excitement is building in New Hampshire after one lucky player won $150,000 in Monday night’s drawing. While the jackpot was not hit, this win has still brought a lot of happiness and buzz to the state.

The winning numbers for the draw were:

5, 18, 26, 47, 59, and the Powerball number was 1.

The Power Play for the night was 3X.

In New Hampshire, one player matched four of the five main numbers, but did not match the Powerball number. Normally, this match would pay $50,000.

But the player had also added the Power Play option to their ticket. Because the Power Play number was 3X, their prize was multiplied by three, turning $50,000 into a much bigger $150,000 win.

The winning ticket was bought through the NH iLottery app, which lets players purchase lottery tickets online.

Many people enjoy using the app because they can check numbers, buy tickets, and play from anywhere in the state without needing to visit a store.

No jackpot winner this time

No one won the massive jackpot in Monday’s draw, but there were still some big wins across the country. Three tickets sold in other states each won $1 million, which also added to the excitement.

Since the jackpot was not won, it continues to grow. The next Powerball drawing is on Wednesday, and the estimated jackpot is now $775 million.

This makes it the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot in history. Whenever the jackpot gets this high, more people start playing, hoping for a chance at a life-changing prize.

A simple reminder for players

The New Hampshire Lottery is reminding players to check their numbers carefully. Even if you do not match everything, there are many smaller prizes that people often forget to claim.

Matching just a few numbers can still bring in money.

If someone wins a prize, they should sign the back of their ticket or confirm their iLottery account information.

For large prizes, players will need to complete a claim form and show proper ID before collecting their money.

Looking ahead to the next drawing

As Wednesday’s drawing gets closer, Powerball interest will likely continue to rise. Some people play for fun, others for the dream of winning big, and many play simply for the little excitement that comes with checking the numbers.

For now, one New Hampshire player is feeling extra thankful. A $150,000 win is a wonderful surprise, especially at this time of year.

And with the jackpot climbing again, many players will be watching closely to see what happens next.

​