Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Michael rushes to the hospital but misses the birth of his baby

Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Michael Blackson with Rada (Image via Instagram/@michaelblackson)

Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 7 saw Rada in the hospital, preparing to give natural birth to her baby in the latest episode, which premiered on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

Michael was out to eat breakfast and went to the bank when Rada called him, saying the baby was on the way.

Michael rushes to the hospital, but arrives at the wrong one, as there are six hospitals in Arizona with the same name. As he reached the correct one, the baby was already delivered, so he missed the opportunity to witness it.

Gaelle sees the pictures of the baby and feels happy for Michael, and says she can't wait to get closer to him. Meanwhile, Allen, Amara's husband, gets detained at the airport.

Michael and Rada name their baby Mikey Jr. in the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami

Michael and Rada’s big moment finally arrives in the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, but it doesn’t happen in the presence of the baby's father.

The Tuesday episode opens with Rada already overwhelmed as labor begins admitting,

"I’m so anxious right now. Having a natural childbirth at my age is very scary.” Her doctor tolf her her amniotic fluid is low and she needed to be induced immediately. “I’m so scared… I’m scared of the pain,” she said.

She further explained that she needs all the support she can get and has “no emotional bandwidth to deal with Michael and his side hoe.”

Meanwhile, Michael is nowhere near the hospital as he’s out running errands, recalling while driving to the hospital,

"I was running errands, going to go eat breakfast, went to the bank, and Rada just called me saying she thinks the baby’s on the way."

He jumps in the car, only to realize he went to the wrong hospital, and later chaotically admits,

"There are six hospitals in Arizona with the same name. And of course, my dumb a*s put the wrong one in the GPS."

Walking down the hallway of the hospital, panic sets in as he realizes he is late.

"Oh my God… damn it. I missed the birth of my son,” Michael said. "I tried my best to make sure I was there in time, but now I’m worried because I think now Rada is gonna be more pissed at me.”

He holds the baby later, and his whole face softens as he looks down at his newborn, completely in awe as he expresses his emotions, saying, "Being here holding our baby is the best feeling in the world."

He starts to ask the tiny newborn what he wants to do first, trying to engage with the toddler, noting:

"You want to go to Africa or you want to go to Cambodia? What you wanna be, tell me. You can be an actor, comedian… yeah, you can be anything you want. Just don’t be broke."

Michael is overwhelmed with joy at his son's birth, admitting in the confessional that the baby's name is Mikey Jr.

"I’m overwhelmed with joy and love for Mikey Jr. I know another one is coming soon. But hopefully time will heal all wounds with my two baby mothers."

Meanwhile, Gaelle is in Miami looking at her phone, all the pictures and videos of Michael with his baby boy, thrilled for Michael at first, cooing,

"Oh, look at the baby… he’s so cute. Oh, I’m so happy for Michael. I can’t wait to get closer to him."

Gaelle was scrolling through photos of her new man when she suddenly received an unexpected message, informing her about the arrest of Allen at the airport.

"God sure does work in mysterious ways,” Gaelle said. “Here I am, looking at photos of my new man when I get a text from a friend showing me some pics of one of my last men.”

Stay tuned for more updates.