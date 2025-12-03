Two players in the Phoenix area win $50,000 each in Powerball — here’s where the tickets were sold

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Robert Hadad sells Powerball lottery tickets to a customer at his Downtown Miami Souvenirs store on August 26, 2025 in Miami, Florida. The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $815 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing, making the jackpot the 10th-largest in Powerball history. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

​Two people in the Phoenix area had a happy start to their week after winning $50,000 each in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. With the holidays coming up, this win feels even sweeter for the lucky players. The Arizona Lottery confirmed that both winners matched enough numbers to take home the $50,000 prize.

The two tickets were sold at different stores in the East Valley. One winning ticket was sold at a QuikTrip location near Loop 202 (Santan) and Val Vista Drive in Gilbert.

The other winning ticket was bought at a Fry’s Food Store near 48th Street and Baseline Road in Tempe.

These stores are now considered “lucky spots,” something people often get excited about when buying their next ticket.

The winning numbers from Monday’s draw were: 5, 18, 26, 47, 59, and the Powerball number was 1.

No one won the jackpot that night, but matching several of the numbers can still yield good prizes, such as $50,000. For many players, winning an amount like this can help with bills, save for the future or even cover holiday expenses.

How Powerball works in simple words

Powerball is one of the most played lottery games in Arizona. A single ticket costs $2. You pick five main numbers and one Powerball number. If your numbers match the ones drawn, you win. Matching all the numbers wins the jackpot, but there are many smaller prizes for matching fewer numbers.

Because Powerball jackpots grow quickly and sometimes reach hundreds of millions, people enjoy taking their chances, especially when the prize gets big or during holiday weeks.

What the winners should do now

The two winners in the Phoenix area should first sign the back of their tickets to make sure no one else can claim the prize. After that, they can follow the Arizona Lottery’s steps to collect their money.

For a prize of $50,000, winners typically have to present ID and complete a claim form. They can go to an Arizona Lottery office or mail the required documents. Many people prefer to visit a lottery office in person for big wins, so they can receive direct assistance from staff.

A $50,000 win can make a real difference for many families. Some people may choose to pay off debts, save for the future or use the money for something meaningful. For others, the timing of the win so close to the holidays brings a little extra joy.

Next Powerball drawing

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Wednesday. Tickets are available at gas stations, grocery stores and convenience stores across Arizona.

For now, two lucky people in the East Valley have a very good reason to smile, all because of a single Powerball ticket.