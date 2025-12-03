Dancing with the Stars’ Holiday Special recap: Pros put up a performance along with an unexpected musical guest

Dancing With the Stars Holiday special (Image via Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Dancing with the Stars’ Holiday Special show started with co-stars Julianne Hough and Alfonso performing to “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Kylie Minogue. The Dancing With the Holidays special episode aired on December 2 at 8 p.m. ET, exclusively on ABC and Disney+. The holiday special will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The unexpected cameo occurred when Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson performed alongside their son, Rome. Making his television debut, Rome joined the family’s rendition of “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” by Atwater Men’s Club featuring Ari Hest. Emma Slater and Rome’s aunt, Peta Murgatroyd, cheered him on, sharing in the joy and celebrating the heartwarming family moment.

Viewers saw ballroom performances by former show winners and pros, including Ezra Sosa, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Alan Bersten, Britt Stewart, Jenna Johnson, Rylee Arnold, Brandon Armstrong, Emma Slater, Pasha Pashkov and Jan Ravnik.

Dancing With the Stars Holiday Special recap: Pros take the centre stage

Emma Slater took the stage as they all performed to “All I Want For Christmas (Is My Two Front Teeth)” by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. Viewers also got to see the partners for Emma in seasons 33 and 34: Reginald VelJohnson and Andy Richter.

Hailey, Onye, Carter and Jaxon put up another performance. The troupe surely made their presence known as they performed "Like It’s Christmas” by Jonas Brothers.

There was a special video featuring all the dancing pros answering questions about each other, followed by another reprisal performance. There was another performance by the pros taking the stage to perform to “Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson.

Viewers also saw Jen Affleck giving a little sneak peek into the backstage chaos while having a fun conversation with dance pro Jan Ravnik. The holiday special ended on a musical note as the last part came up with Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying’s run on DWTS Season 34 alongside former show alum Rylee Arnold.

Derek Hough opens up about the holiday special

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough said:

“What fans can expect from the wonderful world of Disney holiday spectacular is of course a magical and jam-packed show filled with music and dancing of course. I love the holidays, I love Disney and bringing those two worlds together is truly a dream come true."

ABC said in a statement:

“The ballroom comes alive with holiday magic as “Dancing with the Stars” celebrates the season with festive-themed routines, dazzling musical performances and special holiday greetings.”

