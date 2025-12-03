Vanderpump Rules season 12 episode 1 recap: Lisa’s new staff brings instant chaos and conflicts

Lisa Vanderpump from Vanderpump Rules (Image via Getty)

Vanderpump Rules is back with a fresh season, premiering on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, on Bravo at 9:00 p.m. ET, marking a brand-new era at SUR.

Lisa Vanderpump introduces a new group of servers, bartenders and chaos agents who waste no time proving they’re ready to carry the torch left behind by the OGs.

The first episode of Vanderpump Rules featured questionable workplace behavior, with Lisa confronting Natalie for creating a ridiculous scene after the breakup, Kim being upset with Natalie, and Lisa gathering everyone to confront them about the blunders happening at SUR.

Here's what happened in the premiere of Vanderpump Rules season 12

Lisa confronts Natalie

Lisa pulls aside Natalie as she enters SUR for a firm confrontation in the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules season 12. She gets right to the point, demanding an explanation from Natalie about what exactly transpired that led her to create a ridiculous scene.

Natalie tries to explain, saying, "Paolo and I broke up 3 months ago, and we never had any separation, which is fine. It's what happens when you date someone that you work with." But Lisa is having none of it. She quips, “Darling, you came here on your night off.”

Lisa tells her that she saw the footage, and then the episode spotlights the security footage rolls. The assistant manager, Demy, narrates what happened on the night in a confessional:

"Natalie was at the bar, wasted, screaming at Paulo. Begging him to unblock her number. She has her finger in my face, saying, ‘You’re always against me! I can’t believe I’m being treated like this! I’m Natalie!’"

Lisa then tells Natalie that, as she is a young woman who has been around for a long time, she is giving her a break, adding:

"But listen very carefully … all this kind of flagrant f*ckery is done!"

Natalie tells Lisa about Marcus teaching Jason how to sneak drinks

After everything that happened with her suspension, Natalie was eager to get back into Lisa’s good graces and, therefore, decided to report bad behavior as a way to do it.

Natalie ends up confessing to Lisa that while she was checking the cameras for something she had misplaced, she saw Marcus in the back bar drinking and misleading newbie Jason on how to sneak shots.

She explains that Marcus was “drinking in the little bar back kitchen” and teaching Jason “how to do it, how to sneak in,” and “where the sangria was stashed” instead of teaching him how to roll silverware or properly prepare for service.

The two of them wandered over to the main bar with Venus to ask the bartender casually for “2 shots.” According to Natalie, they took those shots and then slipped away to drink even more.

Lisa listens but is clearly exhausted by the situation. She reminds Natalie that this isn’t the first time she’s heard this “bull****,” and now that it’s 2025 and SUR has HR, she can't just ignore it.

Lisa holds a meeting with the team

Lisa pulls the entire SUR staff together for a classic come-to-Jesus meeting in the episode. She reminds them that restaurants are closing left and right, and the last thing she needs is her own staff accelerating that trend.

Without mincing words, Lisa gets straight to the point in Vanderpump Rules premiere, laying out exactly what she saw on security footage: Marcus “standing at the back of house, swooping cups of sangria,” Venus taking shots, and Jason going right along with them.

She points out that all of this was happening before anyone even clocked in, as she asks with a mix of disappointment and disbelief,

"Before you even start working, what kind of service are you going to give? I’m not happy with you at all."

Then she points out Marcus, telling him plainly,

"I want you to get your sh*t, go home, and have a really good think about it. Because let me tell you, I don’t want to speak to you anymore."

In her confessional, she further explains why she’s not done with him, just not ready to let him off the hook.

"Sometimes people get a little too comfortable, and they make ridiculous decisions. And this was one of them, and Marcus will pay for it. I just haven’t decided how yet."

Marcus tells the producer, saying that he doesn't even drink at work, "but the one time I f***ing drink at work, I get caught."

Stay tuned for more updates.