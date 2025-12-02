What did Hayley Williams say about mental health? Paramore frontwoman reflects on dark period after founding members left the band

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JULY 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) Hayley Williams of Paramore performs onstage ahead the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Stadion Letzigrund Zürich on July 09, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Noam Galai/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Hayley Williams opened up about her feelings regarding Josh and Zac Farro's departure from the Paramore band in 2010. The frontwoman for the American rock band revealed on the December 1, 2025, episode of the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast that, in the period following the Farros’ departure from the band, she struggled with her mental health. She had to channel her emotions into Last Hope, a song from the group’s eponymous 2013 album:

“I remember writing it and thinking, ‘This is so sad. Unfortunately, it is how I feel. I’ve really struggled with my mental health and wanted not to be here plenty of times.”

Williams added that the song reminded her of the low moments of her life:

“That song kind of expressed that moment for me.”

“I wrote them in such isolation” - Hayley Williams reveals about the Last Hope track

Williams revealed to Amy Poehler that the Last Hope track no longer reminded her of sad days but had taken on a new meaning entirely:

“Having that moment at a Paramore show, and feeling like everyone in the room has survived so many different things,” she said. “We’re all here. Half of us will never see each other again. It really does something to those types of songs."

The 36-year-old singer commented on how the Last Hope song, which she had written in isolation, had become one that she performed in front of an audience:

“I wrote them in such isolation,” she explained, “and now here I am having to not only be a witness but bear witness to all these other experiences that have coalesced.”

Williams recently confirmed that Paramore is on a break as she prepares for her 2026 solo tour.

