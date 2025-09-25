Did Taylor York leave Paramore? Singer trends online amid social media return with cryptic post

Hayley Williams confirmed that Paramore has not disbanded (Image via Getty)

Taylor York is trending after he launched his new Instagram page on September 25, 2025. Notably, the news arrives around two years after Paramore, which also includes Hayley Williams and Zac Farro as members, along with Taylor, removed their social media pages and deleted their website.

While it was initially believed that the group had disbanded, Hayley confirmed earlier this month that it was not true during an interview with The Face. Moreover, York is still a part of the band, and he revealed it on the Instagram bio, which reads that he is a guitarist for Paramore.

Meanwhile, York has even shared an Instagram post after his return to the platform. Although he did not write anything in the caption, he added a photo of the ghost of Captain Cutler, who was seen on Scooby-Doo. Taylor also added the music of Jacob Alon’s single Fairy in a Bottle to the post.

Taylor’s recent post and arrival on Instagram also led to a lineup of reactions on X (formerly Twitter). Most of them reacted hilariously, with one of them seemingly claiming that he was finding it hard to believe that York had “resurfaced” on social media.

“Has Taylor York really fu**ing resurfaced using a scuba character from Scooby Doo,” @decodethemonstr wrote on X .

Another user claimed that York was possibly releasing a solo album.

“Taylor York debut solo album incoming, oh exactly,” @Killahfinalgirl commented .

An individual wrote that she initially thought that the account was launched by another Taylor.

“I can’t even tell yall how shocked I was to see this notification like my brain couldn’t understand I thought surely another Taylor York,” @itsandreayall stated .

One of the reactions featured the user writing that she expected Hayley Williams to return to social media instead of York.

“I said I was ready for Hayley… not for Taylor York to appear out of nowhere,” @fIwrs4liv wrote .

Hayley Williams revealed that Paramore is currently on a break

The Franklin, Tennessee-based band started trending back in 2023 when their social media pages and official website suddenly became inactive. As per Classic Rock 106.9, error 404 was appearing when someone tried to access the pages.

It was also believed that the step was taken as a result of the group completing its contract with Atlantic Records. The band seemingly addressed the same in December 2022, when they wrote on social media:

“Now that Paramore has spent the year touring behind This Is Why (and making sure to take better care of themselves while they’re at it), a chapter of the band’s career has come to a close. They’ve now fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents.”

However, Hayley Williams clarified that Paramore was not disbanding and was taking a break. During a conversation with The Face, Williams said that it is common for everyone, as she stated:

“We always take huge breaks. In order for us to metabolize sh*t that we go through as people, it takes the amount of time it takes between albums.”

Williams even praised the skills of Farro and York as musicians, saying that there is no one else better than them in the entire world. Notably, all three members have been focusing on their solo careers so far and have not confirmed anything about Paramore’s next album.