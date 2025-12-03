Jen Shah faces big questions about her future with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Andy Cohen (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City continues to move forward without Jen Shah, and Andy Cohen has made it clear that this will not change.

In December 2025, Cohen reiterated that he has no plans to bring Shah back to the franchise after her prison sentence. Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show, he addressed ongoing speculation surrounding Shah’s future on Bravo. Cohen said,

“She’s not coming back to RHOSLC,” repeating a position he has held for more than a year.

Cohen’s stance has remained consistent since a fan Q&A in September 2025, where he reacted strongly to the idea of Shah possibly returning. At the time, he said, “Jen Shah, I never want to see again.”

His recent comments confirm that Bravo has not changed direction, even as Shah’s prison release approaches and the cast continues filming new seasons.

During his December remarks, Cohen also questioned whether the network would ever work with her again. He explained,

“I don’t know that I can see Bravo working with her again. Can we put a period at the end of the sentence?”

His comments signal that Shah’s chapter within the Bravoverse is closed, regardless of future cast changes or viewer interest.

Cast reactions and views on Shah’s possible return in RHOSLC

Reactions among the RHOSLC cast have been divided, with several members stating that they do not expect Shah to return. Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, both original cast members, have said they are not hoping for her comeback.

In December 2024, Rose said, “I don’t think we need her back.” She added that she would prefer former castmate Monica Garcia over Shah. Gay also stated in 2025 that she does not speak with Shah and is not involved in casting decisions.

Meredith Marks offered a more open view, noting that accountability would be a factor in any decision. She told People in 2024, “Accountability goes a long way in our circle.” Marks said that if Shah showed responsibility and worked to repair past actions, it could influence how others see her. Still, Marks did not say that a return was likely, only that growth is important in their group.

Shah’s own comments have also been part of the conversation. Though she has not spoken publicly about returning to TV after prison, she reacted strongly in 2024 when her name came up during season 4, posting online, “It’s clear the show can’t live without me.” Her comment added to speculation, even as Bravo leadership has remained firm.

Network leadership and the future of Shah’s Bravo involvement

Bravo executives have also addressed rumors about Shah’s possible return. At BravoCon 2025, Frances Berwick, Chairman of Bravo and Peacock Unscripted, explained that accountability and change are crucial when evaluating cast members.

She said she did not know the level of accountability in Shah’s case and noted differences between Shah and other cast members who have faced legal issues. Berwick said, “I have no idea on the level of accountability,” when asked what might influence future decisions. Her comments suggested that the network is cautious and does not view all situations the same way.

Cohen’s later remarks in December 2025 reinforce that there are no current plans for Shah to rejoin RHOSLC or any Bravo series. On his radio show, he repeated, “She’s not coming back to RHOSLC,” and questioned whether Bravo would work with her again. His position has not changed since his earlier comments in September 2025.

Shah’s release from prison is scheduled for December 10, 2025, after serving part of her original sentence. Her manager has stated that she is focused on her family and returning to her daily life. For now, Bravo has made no announcements or hints about potential opportunities, and Cohen’s statements indicate that her return is not being considered.

