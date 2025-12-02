The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Justin Rose faces tough conversation with Whitney after business collapse

Whitney Rose (Image via Instagram @whitneywildrose)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returned with a new episode on December 3, 2025, and the focus shifted to Whitney Rose and Justin Rose as they worked through the impact of their recent business issues.

The episode followed the couple as they discussed the end of Whitney’s company and what it meant for their home life and shared responsibilities.

Whitney explained that she invested all their savings into the business and was now dealing with the consequences of that choice.

During the conversation, she told Justin she was “trying not to resent” him, showing how the situation had created pressure between them.

Justin said he wanted to pay back the vendors and keep their financial promises, which led to more discussion about their roles in the company.

Whitney said she felt she did not listen to her intuition and that she wanted to separate her personal identity from the failed venture.

The episode also showed how her brand, Wild Rose Beauty, had been merged into another entity, and she was now working to reclaim her name and inventory.

The segment set the stage for continued conversations about trust, communication, and the steps they needed to take next.

Whitney and Justin discuss the fallout in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Whitney and Justin met on their porch to talk through the latest developments after the business failure.

Whitney opened the conversation by saying she saw a large transfer from their bank account and said, “That hurt.”

Justin replied that he felt they needed to “make things right with the people that we owe money to.”

The exchange set the tone for a longer discussion about responsibility and decision-making.

Whitney said her intuition told her not to move forward with the business deal, and she said, “I didn’t listen.”

She also said she felt she was not being told the full story during the process.

Whitney explained that she wanted Justin to be involved but believed he stepped in with his own approach. She reminded him that he once said,

“Let’s make this a billion-dollar company,” which encouraged her to move forward.

Whitney said she was “trying not to resent” him because the project mattered to her on a personal level.

Justin listened as she explained that the company had been merged into a new entity and she was now working to remove herself from ownership.

She said her goal was to regain her name, her brand, and her remaining inventory.

Whitney works to reclaim Wild Rose Beauty in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

In a confessional, Whitney shared more details about what happened behind the scenes. She explained that Wild Rose Beauty was merged into a new company, and she said, “I made a really bad decision.”

Whitney described how she was now fighting to be removed from ownership so she could take back her brand.

She told viewers her biggest concern was losing the name and inventory that she had built over time.

On the porch, she told Justin that her vision was to grow the business without relying on an MLM structure.

She said she wanted the line to be in “Sephora and Ulta and Target,” but the numbers presented by her partners made her feel locked into a different path.

Whitney said the situation changed once the new team joined, and she felt pressure to agree to their terms. Justin listened as she said she believed he could have handled the situation differently.

She said it was the first time he showed strong interest in the company, and that his excitement influenced her choices.

Whitney ended the conversation by telling him, “This was my everything, now it’s gone.” The episode closed with both of them acknowledging the work ahead.

