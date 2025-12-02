Who is Fattmack? Real name, age and all about the rapper as arrest report goes viral

Fattmack (Photo: Instagram/@fattmack_)

Fattmack and Tmktali were arrested on December 2, according to various reports. The reasons behind their arrest and charges are unclear. As per the Instagram page @mobilealworldstar251, they are currently being held in jail.

Fattmack is a rapper from Mobile, Alabama. His real name is McKenzie Haynes, and he is 20 years old. Haynes released his first album, Rookie of the Year, in December 2020.

According to his Genius page, he has released 15 albums so far. His latest album, McKenzie, was dropped on December 12, 2025. The rapper has garnered millions of plays on Spotify and has over 580,000 monthly listeners on the platform.

While some netizens wondered why the artist was arrested and demanded his release, some fans suggested it might be related to his Instagram story.

They claimed that on December 2, Fattmack uploaded a sexually explicit video with a woman on his story, and it allegedly got him arrested. It is worth noting that the claim is only an online speculation.

"Man he should have never posted that video," one fan wrote.

"Nawl he got arrested from that video," another netizen wrote.

Fattmack shared his thoughts on his career

SoundCloud named the Alabama rapper its Ascending artist in November. In a brief Instagram message, McKenzie Haynes said his hometown, Mobile, shaped him into the person he is and the way he makes music.

The rapper stated that "one of the best parts" of his music was that fans related to it. He also shared that he told "the truth" through his music and felt no shame about expressing his "pain," noting that many artists did.

Haynes told SoundCloud that he treats music like therapy, and fame has not changed things for him. The 20-year-old claimed that he coped with his own music, just like the fans.

"Me getting bigger hasn't changed the way I connect with listeners. I care about getting bigger, but I really care about the music because the music is my therapy too. It's not just the fans' therapy. You know I actually cope day by day with my own music," Fattmack said.

The rapper shared in an interview with Viper magazine in June 2025 that he was inspired by fellow rappers Juice WRLD, YoungBoy, and Big Yavo. Haynes also stated that Big Yavo is his cousin.

He also noted the most vulnerable moment in his career was when he wrote a song about his relative Smaky and his death. Fattmack shared that he started crying while recording the song.

Stay tuned for more updates on the artist.