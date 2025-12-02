"I always wanted to make you proud": The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport gets emotional talking to her mother

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 6's latest episode, which premiered on December 2, 2025, on Bravo, saw Bronwyn Newport sitting with her mother, Muzzy, having a deep emotional conversation.

Bronwyn Newport examines the irony of her mother’s comments in the past compared to now. Muzzy also validates Bronwyn's feelings and encourages her by telling her that she is proud of her for everything that she is doing. Bronwyn says:

"I've always wanted to make you proud of me. And I've always wanted you to think I did something worthwhile."

The mother-daughter duo also mended their relationship. Muzzy said that she is the best mom for Gwen, which is a big improvement in their relationship, as Muzzy had been mad at her for having Gwen.

Here's what Bronwyn and her mother talked about in season 6 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Bronwyn and her mother, Muzzy, get into a vulnerable conversation in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Bronwyn starts by acknowledging how much it meant to her that Muzzy joined her. Muzzy brushes it off in her own humorous way, noting,

"As long as it helps you, I don’t care. Now, if you ask me to go to a strip show. I might draw the line there."

After a bit of lighthearted exchanges, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City touches on the emotional topic of the past that soon followed in their conversation about making decisions against her mother, as she reminds:

"In the past, you and I have struggled because I was making choices you didn’t agree with. And you were very vocal about those."

Muzzy nods and says that she has learned her lesson, and Bronwyn reflects on how they have reached past their issues of the past, especially around her daughter, Gwen, as she explains,

"I actually think it's interesting that the thing you were most mad at me about was having Gwen. And now the thing you love best about me is Gwen."

Muzzy then expresses honestly what Bronwyn wanted to hear so bad from her mother, which made her emotional,

"No, you’ve been a great mom for Gwen. You need to be proud of what you’re doing, because you’re doing a great job."

That’s when Bronwyn lets herself be vulnerable, saying that she always wanted to make her feel proud and wanted Muzzy to think that she did something worthwhile.

Muzzy then expresses her pride as she notes the words Bronwyn has been waiting decades to hear:

“I am proud of you.” Bronwyn, trying not to let the moment overwhelm her, says softly, “I know you’re not the first person to, like, do a loud compliment to everybody, so it means a lot to me.”

Muzzy struggles to articulate what she feels, explaining that her parents were also the same way. Bronwyn contradicts her, saying,

"But you always told Gwen, you’re the best thing in the world, you’re the smartest.” Muzzy agrees to it, saying, “If it didn’t work for you, then you’re trying to change the role, and that’s great. Because she is well-rounded and she gets all that from you.”

Bronwyn appreciates her for opening up and telling her all this. Muzzy, trying to lighten up their mood, then notes,

“Well, I would give you a hug, but I know how much you love hugs.” Bronwyn snorts, “I don’t need a hug.” Which prompts Muzzy to tease her again: “That’s what you passed on to Gwen.” Bronwyn jokes, “Yeah, I’m like a hedgehog.”

Bronwyn acknowledges what this moment meant in a confessional in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, reflecting:

"I know that my mom sees that I’ve done things differently, but in a way that’s been successful. But for her to be able to voice that, be willing to say it and willing to say it to me, it’s a huge step for us."

Stay tuned for more updates.