Spartacus: House of Ashur season 1 release date, cast & characters, where to watch, and more

Director Steven S. DeKnight who created Spartacus: House of Ashur. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Straz’s Spartacus: House of Ashur season 1 is all set to premiere and release its episodes on the streaming platform’s website on December 5, 2025.

The creator of the show, Steven S. DeKnight, is back with the show almost fifteen years after the original Spartacus: Blood and Sand released 3 seasons from 2010 onwards.

The central plot and storyline of the new series will focus on the character of Ashur, portrayed by veteran actor Nick E. Tarabay, and what could have potentially happened if he had survived and the Romans had ended up rewarding him with the gladiator school.

The show will be available to stream for the residents of the United States of America on Starz from December 5, 2025, and for the residents of the United Kingdom on MGM+, which can be added as an add-on for Amazon Prime Video, from December 6, 2025, onwards.

The series will have many stellar actors and actresses reprising their iconic roles, like Jordi Webber as Tarchon, Graham McTavish as Korris, Tenika Davis as Achillia, and Jackson Gallagher as Caesar, to name a few.

Season 1 of Spartacus: House of Ashur will have a total of 10 episodes.

Ashur’s character will be shown navigating the difficult nuances of Roman politics as he rises to power slowly from being a slave.

The creator of the show recently spoke to Deadline for an interview.

He shared that he wanted to focus on the character of Ashur as a powerful man trying to exist amongst Roman politics instead of portraying him as a villain, as he had been in the original Spartacus series, which aired 3 seasons from 2010.

He said,

"Ashur is just such a juicy character. He is definitely a villain in the original series. But when you go to Gods of the Arena, you see why he became that. He just wanted to be part of the brotherhood. He wanted to have friends and love, and he was denied that. It was pretty much, 'If I can’t serve in heaven, I’ll rule in hell’.

The show will have veteran actors playing iconic characters, like Nike E. Tarabay playing Ashur, Jordi Webber playing the character of Tarchon, Graham McTavish playing Korris, Tenika Davis playing Achillia, and Jackson Gallagher as Caesar.

Veteran actress Lucy Lawless will also return as Lucretia, her original character in Spartacus.

Steven DeKnight also spoke about the nuances of the character of Ashur and his emotional state of being. He said,

“This deep-seated emptiness in his heart really drives him, his need to be accepted and loved. One of the challenges we face in the new show is how to take a character who was so despicable in the original and get the audience behind them. And the answer is, introduce even worse people, and they are the Roman elites who really work them over”.

