Why is Miley Cyrus keeping her engagement low-key? Pop star shares why privacy matters in her romance with Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus is engaged to Maxx Morando and has been keeping details about her four-year relationship with the Liily band drummer under wraps.

Cyrus, who is promoting the upcoming film Avatar: Fire and Ash, which features her Dream as One song as one of its Original Soundtracks, told PEOPLE exclusively that her relationship with Morando was private because she was “being protective” of what she chose to share about her personal life:

"The detail that I can share is that for us, our privacy and us kind of keeping it small has been something that I've been astounded that I've actually been able to have and being able to kind of have more choice."

She added:

"I think it's also being older, being more protective of what I'm open to sharing,"

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s relationship timeline explored amidst news of the couple’s engagement

The Hannah Montana alum and Morando sparked dating rumors in December 2021 after they were spotted backstage during the former’s NBC holiday special, being cozy.

In April 2022, their relationship became official after they were photographed kissing outside by paparazzi in West Hollywood.

News of the couple’s engagement began after Miley Cyrus and Morando attended the Los Angeles premiere of the Avatar: Fire and Ash movie, and a sparkly engagement ring adorned the singer’s finger.

Jewelry experts have estimated the ring to be worth $450,000.



Cyrus, in her December 2, 2025, interview with PEOPLE, added that her relationship with her fiancé shared similar themes with upcoming Avatar movie, as it was about love and family resilience:

"The movie is "about love, family resilience and kind of reconnection and that stronger together idea. And so I thought it was kind of perfectly thematic and aligned with where I am in my life now."

Cyrus described her fiancé as someone who treats her well and respects her:

"I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me. My man’s hot as hell."

