Who are Miley Cyrus' parents? Billy Ray and Tish spotlighted as pop star announces engagement to longtime boyfriend Maxx Morando

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Miley Cyrus' parents are spotlighted amid the news that she's now engaged to musician Max Morando after four years of dating. The Flowers singer made headlines after sporting a diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger during the world premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash in Los Angeles on Monday - December 1, 2025.

She showed off her glitzy new jewelry on the red carpet while posing for photos with Morando. A representative for jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche also confirmed to People that Aiche created the "bespoke" cushion-cut diamond ring with a thick 14-karat yellow gold band.

Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus and producer and manager Tish Cyrus are Miley Cyrus' parents. He's been singing country music for some three decades and is famous for his hit song Achy Breaky Heart.

They married in 1993 but decided to part ways after nearly 30 years together.

As for Miley Cyrus, she was previously married to Hunger Games and Witcher actor Liam Hemsworth. They were married for less than a year before deciding to get divorced.

Miley Cyrus' parents and family, explored, in the wake of her engagement news

Miley Cyrus' parents, Billy Ray and Tish, met each other at the club sometime in 1991. That was a year before Billy Ray Cyrus' hit song Achy Breaky Heart took over the radio by storm.

And two years after they first met, in December 1993, they tied the knot and welcomed five children before deciding to break up in 2022.

Besides Miley, they raised four other kids together: Brandi and Trace from Tish's previous relationship, and then Branson and Noah.

In April 2022, the former couple announced their separation, which was finalized the following year.

Miley Cyrus talked about her relationship with both parents after the split in June 2024 during her appearance on David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

She said that she's grateful to her father for creating a "map" ahead of her, which helped guide her on what to do and what not to do. Meanwhile, she considers Tish Cyrus her "hero."

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus have moved on with other relationships since the divorce. She married actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023 in Miley's home in Malibu.

The pop star was a bridesmaid in her mom's wedding. Meanwhile, Billy Ray married singer Firerose in October 2023.

But they divorced in May 2024 because of "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct."

Billy Ray Cyrus is currently in a relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley. Miley Cyrus shared her comments about the current relationships of each of her parents. She told The New York Times in June 2025:

"Now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too - I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing."

Miley Cyrus also commented on the allegations that she and her father were estranged, to which she said, "No."

Miley Cyrus recently released her new single, Dream as One, for the upcoming film Avatar: Fire and Ash.