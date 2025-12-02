Flow Festival Helsinki Unveils First 2026 Lineup Featuring PinkPantheress, Florence + The Machine & More

Flow Festival 2026 lineup (Photo by James Klug/Getty Images)

Next year’s Flow Festival lineup is already making waves, positioning the event as one of Europe’s most anticipated summer gatherings. Back again at the cool old Suvilahti power station in Helsinki, the fest just dropped its biggest round of artists so far: 23 names on deck.

This batch mixes fresh faces with longtime favorites, like heavy hitters Turnstile shaking things up, dreamy rockers Florence + The Machine bringing their soundscapes, alongside rising star PinkPantheress - the one behind that slick Fancy That tape snagging Mercury attention lately. By revealing these acts now, Flow’s clearly gunning for another wild ride full of surprises and sounds from every corner.

This year’s Flow Fest is getting ready for a massive show - nearly 150 acts set to hit Suvilahti between August 14 and 16. Buzz’s spreading online as crowds rush to grab passes, while entry links pop up right in the fest’s Instagram profile. Hype keeps building as music spills into every genre and stage setup, making Flow 2025 feel like one of summer’s top highlights.

Flow Festival 2026 returns to Helsinki with bold sounds and global stars from August 14 to 16

Flow Festival comes back to Helsinki in 2026 - bigger, bolder, full of wild sounds and bold acts. Happening August 14 through 16, 2026 in the heart of Finland's lively capital, it brings Florence + The Machine once more; her intense vocals and dramatic shows always steal the spotlight here.

Alongside her? A mix of global names and local standouts shaping today’s music scene. Artists such as Zara Larsson’s catchy Swedish pop blended with Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ dark rock drama. Then there’s Oklou twisting French electronica into something fresh, plus Finnish hopes Olga and Vesta heating up home turf.

Also on deck: Turnstile smashing punk norms, SOMBR bringing moody alt-pop vibes, PinkPantheress delivering quick-hit internet fame tracks - and Clipse dropping sharp rhymes after their strong new release.

Electronic beats light up the stage when KETTAMA plays, followed by Honey Dijon spinning smooth transitions - Nu Genea Live Band brings groove-heavy live mixes. Meanwhile, Lambrini Girls mix raw punk riffs with noisy textures and wild club vibes into something totally their own.

The lineup also highlights Finnish talents: Arppa stirs emotion, DJ Kridlokk drops sharp cuts, Pearly Drops glimmers quietly, Ares pulses hard, Jaakko Kulta builds soundscapes, Louie Blue slides through moods, louna0nline blurs digital edges, plus Asla Jo adds fierce rhythm - all coming together so Flow 2026 stays bold, unpredictable, alive.

