What is the link between Crumbl Cookies and college football? Dessert brand's CEO Jason McGowan's viral tweets explained

Crumbl Cookies CEO Jason McGowan reacted as soon as reports suggesting Kalani Sitake to be the choice to fill up the head coach position for Penn State surfaced. For the unversed, McGowan is a BYU donor and thus shared his take through X, formerly known as Twitter. On December 1, he tweeted,

"Some people are not replaceable. Sounds like it is time for me to get off the sidelines and get to work."

While McGowan did not specifically mention Kalani Sitake in the tweet, reports suggested that it was quite obvious for the fans. As of now, the tweet has received traction on social media, as it garnered more than 4.9K likes as well as several comments. Kalani is currently the head coach at BYU, which reportedly prompted Jason McGowan to speak up. One netizen tweeted,

"If Kalani stays, I promise I'll have Crumbl at my wedding."

"I'm getting Crumbl for every event if you get Kalani to stay!!" exclaimed another one.

"I will eat crumbl for dinner the rest of my life if that’s what it takes," added a tweet.

Jason McGowan shared another tweet in which he urged the BYU fans to "let Kalani feel the love, respect, and gratitude of Cougar Nation." In the tweet, the Crumbl Cookies CEO wrote that Kalani had given his all to the program and deserved to witness all the love.

Many netizens shared their BYU memories after Jason McGowan urged them to show love to Kalani Sitake

As soon as Jason McGowan posted the tweet on social media asking fans to shower love on Kalani Sitake and show him the respect and gratitude that he deserved, fans flooded the platform. Many BYU fans took to X to share their favorite BYU memories. McGowan even wrote about a reward in his tweet.

"To make it fun, I'm giving away four 50 yard line seats and airfare to the Big 12 Championship game for two incredible responses," wrote the dessert brand's CEO.

One user responded to Jason McGowan's tweet and wrote,

"Never been a better man or coach to represent BYU since Lavell. I've sung his praises since the day he was hired and I never want anyone else leading BYU football in my lifetime."

Meanwhile, a lot of other netizens took to the social media platform and highlighted that it was Kalani who built the program. Some even pointed out that he wasn't just an amazing coach but a "good man" as well. They highlighted how he loved his fans and praised his values.

Before becoming the BYU head coach, the Tongan-American football coach played college football for the Cougars. It was in 2016, when Kalani Sitake became the head coach at BYU. Kalani even became the first Tongan to become a collegiate football head coach.

Penn State's search for a head coach began after they fired James Franklin on October 12, 2025. According to reports, as of now no official deal has been signed between Penn State and Kalani Sitake.