Burger King Celebrates SpongeBob Movie With All-New Character Menu: Release date, items, and more explored

Burger King's SpongeBob-themed menu (Image via Instagram/@junkfoodonthego)

For the holidays, Burger King is getting ready to release an all-new SpongeBob-themed menu available for a limited time only and inspired by The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.

Unveiled Tuesday, December 1, 2025, the team-up brings an assortment of vividly themed menu items, toys and packaging to Burger Kings restaurants in the United States starting Wednesday. The menu items won’t be around for long though, as they’ll only be sold in limited supplies.

The SpongeBob Menu features some of the movie’s most popular characters in vibrant, playful items inspired by classic flavors reminiscent of Bikini Bottom.

At the center of the lineup is SpongeBob’s Krabby Whopper featuring a whimsical twist on Burger King’s signature burger. It includes a quarter-pound of flame-grilled beef, crispy lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and mayonnaise on a bright yellow square, resembling the burgers from the show.

Burger King Debuts A SpongeBob Menu And The Krabby Whopper Is Actually Square 🍔



It's like BK said, “Bikini Bottom but make it edible.” Square bun, pineapple float, the whole thing. pic.twitter.com/t5Fyz2h6d2 — foodbeast (@foodbeast) December 2, 2025

Accompanying the themed entrée is a side of crispy coin-shaped potato bites filled with melted cheese and bacon pieces, called the “MR. KRABS’ Cheesy Bacon Tots!” It is packaged in a treasure chest format box, playfully inspired by the character’s money-obsessed personality as well as the Krusty Krab from SpongeBob.

For those craving dessert, there’s Patrick’s Star-berry Shortcake Pie, made with strawberry and vanilla-flavored cream on a cookie crust finished with shortcake crumbles and pink star-shaped sprinkles modeled after SpongeBob’s best friend.

Burger King is serving the Pirate’s Frozen Pineapple, a tropical frozen drink topped with pineapple-flavored cold foam. It also pairs with the rest of the menu’s bright, summery flavors and is meant to evoke the ocean adventure theme of the upcoming movie.

What we know about the upcoming SpongeBob movie as Burger King executives react to the collaboration

Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. In the film, SpongeBob embarks on a wonderful deep-sea quest to prove he’s got what it takes, travelling over land and sea with his crazy crew as they confront several different adventures.

The film is directed by longtime SpongeBob creator Derek Drymon and includes the core voice cast reprising their roles. They’re joined by a jam-packed list of guest stars, including George Lopez, Ice Spice, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola, Regina Hall, and Mark Hamill.

Ice Spice's "Big Guy" features in the upcoming animated film The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants. Desperate to be a big guy, SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery by following a mysterious ghost pirate on a seafaring comedy-adventure. 🫧



Watch the music video: pic.twitter.com/3yN062Vlc4 — IGN (@IGN) December 1, 2025

Executives from Burger King said that the collaboration might just be their most exciting menu yet. On the other hand, Burger King US & Canada CMO Joel Yashinsky called it a family-oriented marriage.

"At Burger King we do partnerships that are fun for the whole family and Oh Jellyfish! Arghh we ready for SpongeBob this month! This latest partnership with The SpongeBob™ Movie might just be our most exciting menu yet, with four delicious menu innovations, one-of-a-kind kids toys, and exclusive packaging including two special edition BK crowns," he added.

Fans will also have more experiences available to them outside the menu items. Royal Perks members can use the app and themed features to order, and a special pop-up event is scheduled in Miami on December 6 – 7.

The partnership comes on the heels of the film’s U.S. theatrical release on December 19, further amplifying anticipation for SpongeBob’s latest adventure.