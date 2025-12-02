La Toya Jackson draws attention with new slim appearance on Instagram

LaToya Jackson visits the Jahrhunderthalle in the Höchst district before her tour of Germany. Under the title "Forever - King of Pop" she will appear in 15 German cities in January and February 2020. (Photo by Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Fans have expressed concern after La Toya Jackson posted new images on Instagram that show her looking much slimmer.

The 69-year-old singer and TV personality shared a series of images on Monday (December 1), rocking tight black pants, a bright red top and gold heels. But as much as the look was about polished tailoring, many took notice of her dramatic weight loss.

In her caption, Jackson kept her message positive with a “happy Monday” and asking fans to remain healthy and safe. But within hours of the images going up, fans began leaving messages on the post saying they were worried about her looks.

Others noted that while Jackson has always been naturally slim, her latest images hinted at potential health issues. Others came to the singer’s defense, stating that natural muscle loss and a slighter figure were plausible results of aging.

Some fans also encouraged commenters to be kind, noting that Jackson has recently hinted at ongoing health problems.

La Toya Jackson's personal life and career have been the subject of much public attention, not only for her singing career but also due to her tumultuous private life which included alcoholism and being a victim of domestic violence when she was married to husband/manager Jack Gordon.

La Toya Jackson's recent health concerns and her strict plant-based diet choices

La Toya Jackson’s health struggle speculation comes after a couple of recent Instagram videos that showed Jackson in an office environment. In one video, she said she was taking her routine exams and hoped for the best.

Days later, she posted another update from the same examination room and told fans she was “constantly getting checkups.” She didn't say what health issue she was dealing with.

However, Jackson has previously been candid about her lifestyle, often crediting diet for her slim figure because she grew up in a healthy environment where organic and plant-based foods were the norm.

During a recent interview with the Daily Mail, she shared that her diet revolves around cruciferous vegetables like kale, broccoli and cabbage, adding that she focuses on eating foods she feels have been naturally provided by the earth.

"I’m strictly organic. I make sure that everything I eat is organic and my diet is basically based on plants... So it’s a cruciferous diet basically and that’s what I stick to because this is what God put on the earth for us," she added.

Although Jackson has yet to respond to the most recent weight worries, she's all too happy to engage with her fans through social media and share words of positivity. For now, fans are simply crossing their fingers that her check-ups are preventive and that the singer is in good health.