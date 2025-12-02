All You Should Know About Fred Trump III as He Addresses Donald Trump’s Use of the ‘R-Word’

POWDER SPRINGS, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to a Q&A with Pastor Paula White at the National Faith Advisory Summit on October 28, 2024 in Powder Springs, Georgia. With eight days left until the election, Trump is expected to continue visiting battleground states through the week including participating in a campaign rally in Atlanta tonight. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Fred Trump III hit back at his uncle, President Donald Trump, after a nasty comment popped up on Truth Social aimed at Minnesota’s governor, Tim Walz. The insult included the harsh R word that upset many. Fred's son deals with serious health challenges, which made the jab feel especially wrong.

Fred Trump III wrote on X:

"As the parent of a young adult with severe disabilities, the use of the “R” word is never acceptable and is very hurtful. Where has this country gone that we even have to discuss this?"

Fred C. Trump III - son of Donald Trump's late brother Fred Jr. - stepped into the spotlight after dropping his book All in the Family, where he shares unfiltered views on his relatives. Born in '62, he went to Lehigh, and now works in real estate while pushing for disability rights because of his son William, who deals with a rare disorder and can't speak or walk without help.

In the pages, he talks about rough moments with his uncle, like hearing slurs, cruel jokes about disabilities, and cold reactions toward William’s struggles, alongside sharp takes on how Donald dealt with things like Somali asylum seekers in Minnesota.

Even though the story’s made waves across news outlets and stirred up talk, reps for the president shot back fast, labeling it all as fiction - so folks are left weighing raw memories against denial amid drama that blends kin ties and politics.

Fred Trump III alleges Trump’s offensive remarks; claims denied

Fred Trump Jr.’s son, Fred, brought up old comments from President Donald Trump, made on November 27, slamming Somali immigrants in Minnesota - Trump said they were overtaking the area, blamed Governor Tim Walz, and claimed gangs ran wild while locals hid inside.

Instead of answering directly when questioned aboard Air Force One about calling Walz "retarded," Trump doubled down, hinting something's off with the governor and asking why Minnesota sends money to Somalia - a place he insisted isn't even a real nation anymore.

In his book All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way, Fred recalled an earlier chat with Trump back in May 2020; what should’ve been quick turned into a nearly hour-long sit-down with disability rights activists and HHS head Alex Azar, where Trump reportedly joked that disabled folks ought to just pass away.

Later, during a trip to Trump’s golf spot in Westchester, Fred spoke up about his young son William - who doesn’t speak, has a rare genetic condition called KCNQ2, and relies on a chair - and worries over medical funds; Trump brushed it off, coldly stating William wouldn’t know him anyway, then urged letting go and relocating south.

The memoir goes further, claiming Trump tossed around slurs like the R-word near family members, alongside other disturbing actions. Responding for Trump, aide Steven Cheung shot back, labeling every claim fake, already disproven nonsense, adding that those close to the former leader see these tales as pure fiction.

