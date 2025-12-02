Who is Meghann Cuniff? Megan Thee Stallion thanks journalist for debunking reports about the amount Milagro Gramz has been ordered to pay in the defamation lawsuit

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 14: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Toyota Center on June 14, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

On Tuesday, December 2, Megan Thee Stallion retweeted Meghann Cuniff's post about a statement from the rapper's lawyers in relation to her defamation lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz.

In the caption of her retweet, Stallion thanked Cuniff for debunking reports about the amount Gramz was ordered to pay the Hiss rapper in court.

Thank you… Here they go lying again AS USUAL



If you want REAL MEDIA/NEWS know how to be Patient and know how to READ https://t.co/ST43pIBufG — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 2, 2025

Meghann Cuniff had shared a statement from Stallion's lawyers, which claimed that the judge had not given a final judgment on the defamation count.

Cuniff is a legal affairs reporter working in Southern California, who covers and breaks down news, investigations, long-form narrative and high-profile trials.

Cuniff's coverage of Tory Lanez's trial from 2022 - for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot - had gained national fame, leading to her being featured in The 19th News and GQ.

In 2008, The Spokesman-Review praised Meghann for helping pioneer the use of Twitter to cover trials as a reporter.

Cuniff has also been profiled as "arguably the most influential legal journalist working today" by The Washington Post.

​ Here's what DJ Akademiks thinks of Megan Thee Stallion's retweet:

Dj akademiks reacts to Megan thee stallion saying meghann cuniff is real media and their fake media for quoting the 59k judgment and not the 75k in damages . He says we all got the information from nbc Miami . Are they fake media aswell he says pic.twitter.com/rgHIxNm1BK — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@chatnigga101) December 2, 2025

While Megan Thee Stallion might have praised Meghann Cuniff's coverage on the ongoing developments of her defamation lawsuit trial against Milagro Gramz, DJ Akademiks doesn't agree with the reporter.

In fact, in his recent livestream, Ak even claimed that the rapper's retweet was just another attempt of playing victim, saying:

"Someone has to tap Megan on the shoulder, when you said you want 'real media/news,' because you're trying to bring up Meghann Cuniff because she's on your side. She seems to lean in your favor... I'll tell you where I got the number."

DJ Akademiks then dug up an NBC News article mentioning the amount that was being highlighted over social media, citing it as the source behind the information. He continued:

"We're not talking about the independent creators anymore. Let me tell you where I got it from. I got it from NBC News 6 Florida. When you scroll down, it reads 'Pete was awarded $59,000 in damages, but had been seeking tens of millions' - that's where I got it from... it seems that apparently Megan's saying that where I got it from - 'cause I got it from NBC - they ain't real media news either. So we need to ask Megan Thee Stallion: What's real media news?"

​As opposed to the $59K dollars cited in NBC News - and other credible media outlets - Cuniff's claim was that the judge had settled for $75K, and might add more to it after including the reimbursement of Stallion's legal fees.