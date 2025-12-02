How did Matthias Schoenaerts land a prison sentence? DC Universe star handed six-month jail term for multiple violations

ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 16: Matthias Schoenaerts attends the red carpet for "Django - The Series" during the 17th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 16, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts has been sentenced to six months in prison after being arrested in his home country. The actor was caught driving without a valid license. And it wasn’t his first offense. Authorities also stopped him on two occasions during April 2024.

In a report from Belgian outlet VRT, Schoenaerts was arrested last week in Pelt after he allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer test.

He was given the sentence after he reportedly failed to appear in court in Beringen on Monday - December 1, 2025.

However, the latest court ruling sentencing him to six months in prison, a €4,000 fine, and a driving ban for one year doesn't include his arrest. Court records show that he has been previously convicted 11 times for various driving-related offenses.

He was banned from driving in Antwerp in 2021 after getting arrested for driving under the influence.

Matthias Schoenaerts was also reportedly stopped twice in April 2024 while riding a motorcycle in Pelt. But VRT reported that the actor will not enter custody immediately.

He can still make an appeal. He has not commented about the ruling and it remains unknown if it will affect his upcoming project, which is the Supergirl film coming out in July 2026.

Which character is Matthias Schoenaerts going to play in the Supergirl movie?

Matthias Schoenaerts' casting for the upcoming Supergirl movie that will star Molly Alcock in the titular role was announced in September 2024.

The Rust and Bone actor will debut DC's next supervillain in the upcoming movie based on Tom King's 2022 comic book series, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Matthias Schoenaerts will play Krem of the Yellow Hills in the Supergirl film, the main antagonist in the book series.

He's a Kingsagent and a warrior skilled in many weapons, including a sword and bow and arrow.

He earns part of his "killer of men, women, and dogs" moniker in the book series after shooting an arrow at Supergirl and another one at Krypton the Superdog before fleeing in Supergirl's ship.

The film is directed by Craig Gillespie and principal photography wrapped in May 2025 after months of filming since the beginning of the year.

It means Matthias Schoenaerts has already done shooting for the movie. But there are still press tours and appearances scheduled before the release.

DC Studios and Warner Bros. haven't made any statements after the actor's sentencing and only time will tell if the actor's legal troubles will affect his participation in the press tour for the Supergirl movie in 2026.

Matthias Schoenaerts has been acting since he was 13. At 47 years old, he's been in over 60 movies and TV shows and counting.

Some of the most notable and recent ones include Django, The Danish Girl, Red Sparrow, and the two The Old Guard movies.