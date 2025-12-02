Pepsico unveils latest collaboration with Mercedes AMG F1: All you need to know

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 (Image via Instagram/@sydney_sweeney)

PepsiCo has stepped up its foray onto the Formula 1 grid with a significant new global partnership with the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team, which is set to get underway in 2026.

Under the multi-year partnership, three PepsiCo flagship brands, Gatorade, Sting and Doritos have come together for an unprecedented cross-category collaboration on performance, culture, and fan engagement.

The deal is PepsiCo’s first F1 team sponsorship since its title arrangement with Jordan in 1991. Its reappearance will be seen as another indication of the manufacturer’s ongoing interest in motor sport, and of F1’s position as one of the fastest growing sports properties around the world.

The deal gives Mercedes another significant plank in its deepening commercial strategy as it looks to exploit the potential for fan engagement and performance innovation.

PepsiCo executives say the partnership aims to bring together “performance, energy and taste” in one place. Eugene Willemsen, CEO Global Category Development at PepsiCo International Beverages expressed his satisfaction in a press release for bringing in Gatorade, Sting and Doritos together with a team like Mercedes.

"This partnership unites performance, energy, and flavour under one banner. Connecting three of PepsiCo’s most iconic brands with the world’s most successful Formula 1 team. Partnering with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team reflects our shared commitment to performance, innovation, and excellence. Values that define both our organisations," Eugene Willemsen added.

He noted the agreement serves to both help athlete performance and fan engagement, two categories PepsiCo has been growing and focusing in recent global sports deals.

Gatorade branded Mercedes AMG F1 lines up for 2026; CEO Toto Wolff's response to the partnership

From 2026, Mercedes' driver line-up will include George Russell and new signing Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who can be spotted with Gatorade branded hydration equipment in the garage and on track.

The agreement stretches towards a wider marketing integration of both drivers, increasing the visibility for the brands inside and outside of the paddock.

PepsiCo was “another strong addition” to the partner ecosystem of Mercedes, said team principal and CEO Toto Wolff in a statement. He underlined the partnership’s parallel with Mercedes’ established culture of innovation and excellence. He pointed out that each of the featured PepsiCo brand brings something different to the mix.

"As a brand, they align perfectly with our ethos of chasing ultimate performance through innovation and excellence. Gatorade’s expertise in sports science, Sting’s youthful energy, and Doritos’ cultural relevance each bring something unique," Toto Wolff remarked.

One of the highlights of the partnership has been combining research from Gatorade Sports Science Institute. This will enable Mercedes to develop individual hydration and performance plans for its drivers and crew, something that is proving increasingly important as F1 becomes more physically demanding.

The agreement is an offshoot of PepsiCo’s stronger overall performance in sports marketing into 2025. The company has just recently signed renewals of major partnerships with both UEFA and the Buffalo Bills.

The company has also had an agreement with England’s Wembley Stadium and enhanced relationships in global football through new deals with the Leagues Cup, Liga MX and the Saudi Pro League. Earlier this year, PepsiCo had also inked a global sponsorship with Formula 1 itself, from 2020 to 2030.