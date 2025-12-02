What did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wear to Gotham Awards 2025? Outfit details explored

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 01: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Rihanna turned heads at the Gotham Awards in NYC, showing off her confidence - no matter what she wears. She and her partner A$AP Rocky instantly grabbed attention, thanks to their vibe and how they carried themselves on camera. Instead of just dressing flashy, they kept it smooth yet bold, pulling focus without trying too hard. Rihanna donned a floor-length dress in a soft lavender hue, with a matching cap and minimal necklace, and A$AP wore a smooth, classic outfit in black pants and suit with a black handbag.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky caught in a candid, stylish couple moment

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were also caught in a candid intimate moment that was both fashionable and life-like couple cool. Even in the short video that is circulating on X, Rihanna is a little bit brash, suggesting she is about to leave and pointing at her partner to follow after her, all while thinking of their three young children. In mid-September the couple had their third child, a girl named Rocki, joining sons RZA, born in 2022, and Riot Rose, who was born in 2023.

Rihanna and A$AP have been almost inseparable since they got together in 2019, which has led to marriage speculation after he called her his wife and himself her loving husband earlier this year. The glamor and fame notwithstanding, the clip reveals that they still have those relatable, playful bickering moments, and that they teach their fans that even celebrity couples can experience the same everyday, real-life dynamics.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!